Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) said that her message to former President TrumpDonald TrumpPoll: 73 percent of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in the 2024 primary Biden flexes presidential muscle on campaign trail with Virginia’s McAuliffe Has Trump beaten the system? MORE before his visit to Arizona on Saturday is to “take your loss and accept it and move on,” referring to the ongoing partisan audit over the 2020 election results.

Trump is heading to Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday for a “Rally to Save Our Elections!” event hosted by the conservative group Turning Point Action where Trump is likely to touch on his baseless claims that widespread voter fraud occurred during last year’s election.

“How dangerous is it for Donald Trump to be coming to your state tomorrow, do you think?” CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta James (Jim) AcostaTwo shot outside of popular restaurants in DC, police still searching for suspects Fauci: Smallpox wouldn’t have been eradicated with today’s ‘false information’ Trump brings show to border MORE asked Hobbs on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Friday.

“Well, it is dangerous. I’m glad you pointed that out. But the bottom line is it doesn’t matter what he says or does, nothing is going to change the outcome of the 2020 election. But it also doesn’t change how dangerous this is,” said Hobbs, who’s running in Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

“The bottom line is that Arizonians are tired of being led by conspiracy theorists. They don’t support this fake audit and they’re ready for leaders who are going to put those partisan games aside and deal with real issues,” Hobbs continued.

Heeding Trump’s call to reexamine the election results of 2020, Republicans from Arizona’s state Senate launched an audit in December focused in Maricopa County, which President Biden Joe BidenBiden authorizes up to 0M for Afghan refugees Poll: 73 percent of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in the 2024 primary Biden flexes presidential muscle on campaign trail with Virginia’s McAuliffe MORE won by over 2 percentage points in November, in an attempt to undermine the election results.

Biden won the state by over 10,000 votes, the first time that a Democratic presidential candidate has won Arizona since 1996.

“And so, what is your message to Donald Trump ahead of this rally? Don’t come?” Acosta asked later.

“Well, I mean, like most grownups, take your loss and accept it and move on … nothing that’s going on here is going to change the outcome and really, this is nothing more than being a sore loser,” Hobbs said.

