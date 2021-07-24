https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/arizonas-corrupt-secretary-state-ultimately-responsible-fraud-2020s-election-calls-president-trump-sore-loser/

Arizona’s corrupt Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, says President Trump should stop being a ‘sore loser’.

The corrupt Secretary of State in Arizona, who certified a fraudulent election result, claims President Trump is a “sore loser”.  Hobbs shared this on CNN with disgusting reporter Jim Acosta.

Mediaite reports:

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Friday former President Donald Trump should stop being a “sore loser,” ahead of his planned Arizona rally Saturday.

Hobbs — currently running for governor — is one of several Democratic Secretaries of State across the country who have been pushing back on the former president’s false claims about the election. Trump has endorsed the widely-derided election audit in Arizona.

What a terrible person Hobbs is.  She certifies an election full of fraud and then calls the President a conspiracy theorist as bucket-loads of fraud are uncovered.  

