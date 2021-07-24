https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/arizonas-corrupt-secretary-state-ultimately-responsible-fraud-2020s-election-calls-president-trump-sore-loser/

The corrupt Secretary of State in Arizona, who certified a fraudulent election result, claims President Trump is a “sore loser”. Hobbs shared this on CNN with disgusting reporter Jim Acosta.

Mediaite reports:

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Friday former President Donald Trump should stop being a “sore loser,” ahead of his planned Arizona rally Saturday.

Hobbs — currently running for governor — is one of several Democratic Secretaries of State across the country who have been pushing back on the former president’s false claims about the election. Trump has endorsed the widely-derided election audit in Arizona.