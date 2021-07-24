http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/efbb-Ps8KJQ/

(Businesshala) — The redevelopment of Athens’ old airport offered a unique opportunity to secure ancient seaside homes close to a major city, and even before the bulldozers begin, it may be too late to buy one.

According to Chief Executive Officer Odysseus Athanasiou, demand is so strong that all apartments in the project’s 45-floor Marina Tower as well as the 27 beach-front villas available will be sold by early next year, if not earlier. Lamda Development SA, developer of the project.

The company has already secured over 700 million euros ($820 million) in deposits with prices starting at 9,000 euros per square metre. Rates are expected to reach 14,000 euros by 2025, the highest in Greece and on par with the likes of New York, Shanghai and Geneva.

“It’s huge, because we’re talking about a value closer to 1 billion euros” once the assets are distributed, Athanasiou said in an interview.

Early sales are a good sign for Greece’s biggest development project. The redevelopment of Hellinikon Airport, spread over an area three times the size of Monaco, could add 2.2% to the country’s economy and 80,000 jobs by 2025.

The project – now officially known as The Elnikon – is a much-needed boost for Greece, which saw production contract nearly a quarter during the decade-long debt crisis. The pandemic caused a decline of 8.2% last year.

Redevelopment has been a long time coming. The airport was closed in 2001, and the land – which was sold to Lamda in 2014 – has been vacant ever since. On top of the political uproar, the project was sidelined due to the debt crisis.

“The multiplier impact from an investment standpoint, from a tourism standpoint and the perception for the country is going to be huge,” Athanasiou said.

This project is designed as an example of what modern Greece can be. The area will be powered by renewable resources, and sensors will control everything from lighting to garbage collection. According to Athanasio, Alinicon will be one of the world’s first smart, green communities built from scratch.

The project is also important for Lamda, a real-estate developer hit by the pandemic. Two of the company’s three malls recently managed to reach 2019 levels with the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

Lambda plans an initial public offering for its mall unit in 2022. The transaction is expected to generate liquidity of more than 400 million euros, Athanasio said, adding that the company plans to gradually reduce its stake in the mall from 88 to 45%. % Now.

Two new shopping centers are planned as part of the airport redevelopment, and they may also be sold to the mall unit, Athanasiou said.

According to the CEO, inspired by the project, Lambda aims to triple its value by 2025. Shares are up 12% this year, valuing the company at 1.4 billion euros.

A €1 billion business park will also be built in the area, and Piraeus Bank announced last week that it would move its headquarters to Alinikon. Other big companies are also expected to come.

“Greece will become a world-class destination,” Athanasio said. “Moving from one sea and one sun destination to the art of living.”

