Teacher pay in New York averaged $87,069 for the 2019-2020 school year, the highest rank among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to data released last month by the National Education Association (NEA).

The average teacher salary in New York in 2019-20 was 1.86% more than it was the previous year, the NEA data shows. In 2018-19, public school teacher salaries in the state averaged $85,479.

Nationwide, the average public school teacher’s pay during the 2019-20 school year stood at $64,133, the NEA reported. And the U.S. average increase in teacher pay between 2018-19 and 2019-20 was 2.9%, the study found.

For the current school year, the NEA projects that the average public school teacher salary will rise by an additional 1.5%, to $65,090.

