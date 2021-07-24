https://noqreport.com/2021/07/24/biden-doj-drops-investigations-of-all-democrat-governors-whose-actions-killed-tens-of-thousands-of-seniors-in-nursing-homes-with-covid/

A 2020 study revealed 45% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

Only 0.6% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 45% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers. In August 2020 the Department of Justice requested data from four Democrat governors on their orders to send sick COVID-19 patients to nursing homes.

As TGP reported numerous times last year — Five Democrat governors sent COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.

Via Jordan Schachtel at Medium .

Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York state. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in California. Democrat Governor Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan. But on Friday the Biden Department of Justice dropped all of the investigations into the Democrat governors who tossed the sick COVID patients into the nursing homes killing tens of thousands of American seniors. There will be no justice for the tens of thousands of Americans who were killed due to these irresponsible policies by […]