UPDATED 6:22 PM PT – Friday, July 23, 2021

The Biden administration has lost support on the key issue of border security in 85 battleground congressional districts. A poll conducted by the National Republican Congressional Committee throughout the month of July found that voters believed Republicans in Congress were better equipped to deal with the issue of borer security.

The data highlighted voters trusted Republicans more on the issue in districts represented by Democrats by a nine point margin. In addition, the poll found Independent and Hispanic voters have shown increasing discontent with the Biden border crisis and found they disapproved of his policies by a 23 point margin.

The NRCC added border security has become the second most important issue to voters, which has fallen behind jobs and the economy. Just last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) gave insight on the severity of the Biden administration’s immigration policies and the crisis created by the progressive left.

“To give you some raw numbers, if you just look overall in the month of April from last year to this year, there has been about a thousand percent increase,” he explained. “In the month of May, there was about an 800 percent increase in the number of people coming across the border.”

🚨 NEW POLL shows that: ✔️ 60% of voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of rising prices

✔️ 7 out of 10 voters express concern about rising prices

✔️ Voters are 4X more likely to blame the president & Democrats for rising prices#Bidenflation https://t.co/1jEBGlgfKO — NRCC (@NRCC) July 22, 2021

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the surge in illegal immigrants who have entered the country was on track to set an all time yearly record of 1.7 million. The White House encouraged this as they have been trying to reverse President Trump’s effective border policies.

However, Republicans have taken a hard stance against Biden, which has begun to appeal to voters.

“There is another need that has arisen that is a result with my conversation with law enforcement and that is, we want to get away from the Biden administration approach of catch and release,” Abbott expressed. “We want to make sure we arrest and jail people who are coming across the border.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has lost support on several other issues, including skyrocketing inflation and violent crime.

