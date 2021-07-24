https://basedunderground.com/2021/07/24/bioengineering-company-ginkgo-bioworks-ties-together-darpa-bill-gates-wef-transhumanism-and-the-great-reset/

Editor’s Commentary: I’m ashamed that I had never heard of Ginkgo Bioworks until today. My fellow defenders against transhumanism, globalism, and Neo-Marxism may be sitting there right now judging me for my lack of attention to this company, and I probably deserve the scowls. This company has risen so quickly in the last decade that it’s insane I never noticed them.

They’re not as big as Monsanto but they appear to be much more dangerous. Considering they’re tying together the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates, DARPA, and the transhumanism movement together through various partnerships is should be a very loud alarm bell. Combine that with billion-dollar funding from the U.S. government to “fight” Covid-19 and there significance in the here and now becomes apparent.

The article below by Derrick Broze from The Last American Vagabond is loaded with information about the company and its nefarious connections. Read carefully as Broze has a tendency to subtly drop bombshells and then move on. If he lingered on any of the blockbuster topics, the article would have been a book, so he kept it concise for busy readers. Again, go slow and absorb the information carefully. This is extremely important stuff, folks.

In May, biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks announced it was going public with a valuation of $15 billion. Ginkgo is a rising star in the biotechnology field, describing themselves as “The Organism Company”. While their name is less known than other biotech giants such as Monsanto and Bayer, the scope of their research and projects will likely affect billions of people around the world in coming years.

Ginkgo Bioworks was founded in 2009 by a group of MIT scientists focused on “engineering biology” for a variety of purposes. Officially, Ginkgo Bioworks “designs, engineers, develops, tests and licenses organisms”. The company refers to their work as “biology by design”, stating that they “program cells to make everything from food to materials to therapeutics.” Ginkgo’s researchers use genetic engineering to design and “print” new DNA for a range of organisms, including plants and bacteria. These organisms can then be licensed out for artificial flavors and sweeteners, cosmetic ingredients, crop treatments and pharmaceuticals.

What Ginkgo lacks in name recognition they make up for in financial investments. In March 2015, Ginkgo raised $9 million from investors during the company’s first significant fundraising round. A few months later they would receive another $45 million from a group led by Viking Global Investors. Just 3 years ago, the company was reportedly valued at over $1 billion after raising over $429 million in funding from investors, including Cascade Investment.

In November 2020 the U.S. government granted Ginkgo a $1.1 billion loan for “COVID-19 testing and the production of raw materials for therapies that may help address future pandemics”.

Additionally, in October 2020, Allonnia, a company supported by investments in Ginkgo, launched a $40 million effort to study wastewater. The announcement of a Ginkgo associated company studying wastewater came on the heels of similar announcements for “environmental surveillance” by the World Health Organization as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Allonnia is the third company to launch out of Ginkgo Bioworks’ Ferment Consortium, a “$350 million investment vehicle leveraging biology to solve global challenges and transform established industries”. Companies participating in the “Ferment Consortium” gain access to “Ginkgo’s foundry for biological engineering, its iterative codebase model, and an extensive industry network of partners and investors”.

Partners with Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum

In May, when Ginkgo Bioworks announced their public valuation and investments, the list of investors included Cascade Investment. Cascade is an investment company controlled by Bill Gates. The firm recently made headlines when it was reported that Bill Gates has used shell companies owned by Cascade to become the largest farmland owner in the United States.

Ginkgo Bioworks is listed as a partner with the World Economic Forum, the organization behind The Great Reset agenda.

Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo, is also listed as a partner with the WEF. Ryan Morhard is Director of Policy and Partnerships at Ginkgo Bioworks and listed as an author at the WEF. Before joining Ginkgo Bioworks, Ryan led the WEF’s work on global health security and biological risks. While it’s not fair to assume that every single company and person listed as a partner with the WEF is involved in The Great Reset efforts to transform humanity, it should encourage readers to remain skeptical of those associated with the WEF.

The relationship between the WEF and Ginkgo goes back to at least June 2016 when the “organism design company” was designated as one of the WEF’s Technology Pioneers, an award granted to the “world’s most innovative companies”. The press release for the event states that Ginkgo was chosen by a professional jury and with their selection would “have access to an influential and sought-after business and political network worldwide.”

Further, Ginkgo is listed as a WEF partner as part of the “

Given what we know about The Great Reset plan to remake all of society, it’s important to recognize that Ginkgo is one of dozens of companies chosen for such a partnership with the WEF. It’s also worth remembering that the WEF promotes themselves as the “international organization for public-private cooperation”, positioning their organization as a necessary conduit for partnerships between governments and private businesses.

Ginkgo Bioworks has expanded their operations via efforts like the aforementioned Ferment Consortium, a “private investment vehicle for funding Ginkgo spinout companies with transformative potential in established industries”. Companies launched via the Consortium gain “full access to Ginkgo’s platform for cell programming and the market expertise of leading strategic partners”. According to the press release:

“In the past two years, Ginkgo launched Joyn Bio and Motif FoodWorks on its platform for cell programming; Joyn launched in partnership with Bayer Crop Sciences with $100 million in financing and Motif with $90 million and strategic support from Fonterra and Louis Dreyfus Company. The $350 million Ferment Consortium will enable Ginkgo to replicate more of these successes.”

Joyn Bio is focused on agriculture by developing microbes which lessen farmer dependence on synthetic nitrogen. Motif FoodWorks says they are “working towards a future where genetic engineering can help make foods that are sustainable, healthier, delicious, and accessible to everyone”. The work of Motif fits perfectly with the World Economic Forum’s push for genetically engineered, lab grown foods.

An examination of Coincentric also wields connections worth exploring. For example, Dylan George recently joined Coincentric as Vice President of Business Development. A press release regarding the announcement notes that George has a “wealth of leadership and biosecurity experience”, including working with the U.S. government and as Vice President of the infamous In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital firm with ties to Facebook’s founding. The release also notes that George worked as a “Senior Advisor for Biological Threat Defense” and within the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the health equivalent to the Military-Industrial Complex’s best friends, DARPA.

In fact, Coincentric’s team is filled with an interesting cast of characters, including Lt. General Thomas P. Bostick, the 53rd Chief of Engineers of the United States Army and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Dr. Renee Wegrzyn, former DARPA Program Manager in the Biological Technologies Office and VP of Business Development with Ginkgo; and the previously mentioned Ryan Morhard, Ginkgo’s Director of Policy and Partnership, who led the World Economic Forum’s work on global health security and biological risks.

The presence of officials associated with the U.S. military, DARPA, the CIA, and the WEF is curious to say the least.

Ginkgo Bioworks says their goal is to build a “platform” which enables its customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company’s platform is playing a key role in expanding so-called biotechnology applications in the areas of food, agriculture, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. It is indisputable that these types of technology which allow companies (and perhaps individuals) to “print” cells and DNA are all but inevitable at this point. It is also indisputable that these technologies do have the potential to do some good.

For example, The Cronos Group, one of the benefactors of Ginkgo Bioworks’ largesse, is attempting to use DNA sequences from cannabis plants to “build” high quality and pure strains of the medicinal plant. This could allow for medicines tailored to specific illnesses and needs. Still, with the wealth of connections uncovered in this cursory look into Ginkgo Bioworks we ought to remain skeptical.

What remains unclear is whether or not companies like Ginkgo Bioworks and their partners in the World Economic Forum imagine that society voluntarily and consensually transitions to the Brave New World they envision. Yes, the technologies can improve the state of the world and, perhaps, help the planet in the process, but who is making these decisions for the rest of humanity? Is the global population organically calling for the world the World Economic Forum hopes for? Or, is this push for remaking and resetting society another scheme by the Predator Class at the top of the pyramid?

Without a doubt, the Great Reset is intended to transform our world, shifting it further into an AI-driven, Internet of Bodies, where human life can be altered (or ended) as simply as pressing the power button on a computer. Companies like Ginkgo hope to “hack” the genetic code so they can bend organic life to their will. Whatever positives may be gleaned from these efforts, the end result is the same: humanity aims to play God. Now, should we be playing God in this fashion?

The answer to that question will shape the future of humanity and the planet.

Derrick Broze, a staff writer for The Last American Vagabond, is a journalist, author, public speaker, and activist. He is the co-host of Free Thinker Radio on 90.1 Houston, as well as the founder of The Conscious Resistance Network & The Houston Free Thinkers.

