https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/564691-capitol-rioter-accused-of-assaulting-police-turned-in-by-bumble

An alleged Capitol rioter who is accused of assaulting police was turned in by his match on dating app Bumble, prosecutors say.

Andrew Quentin Taake of Houston, Texas, made his first court appearance on Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

He is facing six charges in connection with riots, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; as well as obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three days after the Jan. 6 riots, the FBI received a tip from an individual who communicated with Taake on Bumble while he was in Washington, D.C., according to an affidavit.

The match provided screenshots of the conversation, in which Taake bragged of his participation in the Capitol security breach.

“Yeah the whole thing was wild! Were you near all the action?” the match asked, according to the screenshot.

“Yes from the very beginning,” Taake responded. “I was pepper sprayed, tear gassed, and hit with batons for peacefully standing there.”

Taake then sent a photo of himself, which he said was taken “about 30 minutes after being sprayed.”

“Safe to say I was the very first person to be sprayed that day…all while just standing there,” Taake said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two never met in person, according to the FBI.

Body-worn camera footage of Taake’s participation showed a different story, the affidavit revealed.

Taake is seen on the video approaching D.C. Metropolitan Police officers and pepper spraying them. He is later seen striking an MPD officer with what appeared to be a metal whip.

Taake is also seen on security footage entering the Capitol with the whip.

Over 535 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots, including over 165 that are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the DOJ.

Taake isn’t the first alleged Capitol rioter turned in by their Bumble match. Robert Chapman of Carmel, N.Y., was similarly turned in after bragging of his participation to a match on Bumble.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

