Watch Live — Trump speaks at 6 pm eastern
People have been lining up since last night.
There is a VERY long line waiting to see President Trump tonight in Phoenix… pic.twitter.com/uhFzulelK1
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 24, 2021
Look at that huge line in Arizona of patriots waiting for President Trump’s rally! 👊🏼🇺🇸👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/QPES548N0b
— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 24, 2021
12 hours before the Trump rally and already people in line fired up here in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Vf8gXoYZLt
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 24, 2021