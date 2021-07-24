https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/24/china-olympics-opening-ceremony-nbc-taiwan-south-sea/

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials are furious with NBC Universal for showing an “incomplete” map of the country during Friday’s opening ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

As Chinese athletes entered the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the NBC broadcast displayed a map of China that did not include Taiwan or the South China Sea as recognized parts of Chinese territory. The CCP considers both territories to be a rightful part of their country, despite that claim being disputed by various members of the international community.

First “hurt feelings” transgression of the Tokyo Olympics happened halfway through the opening ceremony, as NBC uses an “incomplete map” of China. pic.twitter.com/TBcSUIAeuE — Eric Fish (@ericfish85) July 24, 2021

China’s consulate in New York said NBC “hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people” in a social media post Saturday. “We urge NBC to recognize the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct the error,” the statement continued.

Using a wrong map of #China is a real lack of common sense. Politicizing sports and violating the Olympics Charter spirits will only do harm to the #Olympics Games and the relationship between the #Chinese and the #US people. @NBCSports @SavannahGuthrie pic.twitter.com/sP6AGRXLZI — Chinese Consulate General in New York (@ChinaCG_NYC) July 24, 2021

Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times also blasted NBC for the graphic, characterizing it as a “dirty political trick.” (RELATED: US Drops Charges Against Researchers Accused Of Hiding Affiliation With Chinese Military)

Taiwanese athletes at the Olympic Games do not compete under the Chinese flag, instead competing under the banner of Chinese Taipei. China, Brunei, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam are all involved in various territorial disputes in the South China Sea.