The Olympic Games are off and running in Tokyo, Japan, but so far it’s China that has the most criticism for the network that’s airing the Games:

Here’s specifically what China seems to have an issue with:

China criticizes NBC Universal for showing an “incomplete map” of the country, which did not include Taiwan or the South China Sea, in its broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. https://t.co/X4ktWIQpty — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2021

“China criticised NBC Universal for showing an ‘incomplete map’ of the country in its broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, after a map displayed during the arrival of Chinese athletes included neither Taiwan nor the South China Sea.”https://t.co/3niRFvced5 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 24, 2021

The Chinese consulate in New York posted their displeasure to Twitter:

Using a wrong map of #China is a real lack of common sense. Politicizing sports and violating the Olympics Charter spirits will only do harm to the #Olympics Games and the relationship between the #Chinese and the #US people. @NBCSports @SavannahGuthrie pic.twitter.com/sP6AGRXLZI — Chinese Consulate General in New York (@ChinaCG_NYC) July 24, 2021

Will NBC issue an apology? Because that wouldn’t be very surprising.

Frankly, it wouldn’t surprise if NBC apologized. So many other cowards are these days. — Keith 🌕🌕🌕Burton (@bbeekk321) July 24, 2021

