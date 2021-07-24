https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/24/china-not-happy-with-nbcs-olympic-coverage-because-of-what-wasnt-included-in-map-of-their-country/

The Olympic Games are off and running in Tokyo, Japan, but so far it’s China that has the most criticism for the network that’s airing the Games:

Here’s specifically what China seems to have an issue with:

The Chinese consulate in New York posted their displeasure to Twitter:

Will NBC issue an apology? Because that wouldn’t be very surprising.

