TOPSHOT – This picture taken on October 10, 2017 shows a party flag of the Chinese Communist Party displayed at an exhibition showcasing China’s progress in the past five years at the Beijing Exhibition Center. China’s police and censorship organs have kicked into high gear to ensure that the party’s week-long, twice-a-decade congress goes smoothly when it begins on October 18. / AFP PHOTO / WANG ZHAO / TO GO WITH CHINA-POLITICS-SECURITY, FOCUS BY BECKY DAVIS (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images) Nine individuals were indicted on July 22 on charges connected to their actions as “illegal agents” for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) , as part of an effort to intimidate a former CCP regime official to return to China from the United States.

A previous criminal complaint, superseded by the present charges, had been filed in October 2020.

The recent charges included Chinese prosecutor Tu Lan as a ninth defendant. Tu Lan had travelled to the US for the purpose of directing a harassment campaign and had further directed a co-conspirator “to wipe evidence.”

The former Chinese municipal government official, called “John Doe No. 1” by the Justice Department, came to the United States and has lived […]