A New Hampshire paper on Friday described House Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) as “vulnerable” heading into the 2022 midterms while Republicans gear up to oust Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership.

“Republicans sense that U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (an old fogey at 41) and many other Democrats will be vulnerable in 2022,” the Union Leader wrote. “It often happens that the party out of power has an edge in the off-year contests. Moreover, New Hampshire’s 1st District has been flipping so often that it has sometimes been mistaken for an Olympic acrobat.”

Karoline Leavitt, 23, who is running in the Republican primary, told Breitbart News on July 23 that granite staters are looking for “conservative change” from “uncontrolled spending” and “inflation” stemming from Biden’s policies. Leavitt said Biden’s inflation and excess unemployment money has made it difficult for businesses to find workers. “Hiring signs are everywhere,” she said, referencing a local Wendy’s posted sign offering $13.50 per hour. “But employers can’t find workers” due to the state’s paying people more money than they would receive from a paycheck. “On top of that, the business community is suffering from inflation because businesses are having a difficult time purchasing innovatory,” she stated. Breitbart News reported July 14 the Producer Price Index rose 7.3 percent in June from 12 months earlier, the largest demand since 12-month data was first introduced in 2010. In comparison to May, the index rose one percent. On average during the pre-pandemic Trump administration, the index rose by around 0.2 percent per month.

