We’ve talked about CNN medical analyst (and former Planned Parenthood president) Dr. Leana Wen before when she was on TV fretting about states like Texas and Mississippi dropping mask mandates and reopening 100 percent. “If everything is reopened, what’s the carrot going to be?” she asked, insinuating that the government needed to dangle the promise of freedom in front of you to encourage you to get vaccinated.

Freedom was the carrot, but now Wen is saying that it’s time to go back to indoor mask mandates because “it’s not possible to tell who is vaccinated” — “The honor system does not work.”

Here’s the major reason we need to go back to indoor mask mandates in grocery stores & schools: Without a reliable system to determine proof of vaccination, it’s not possible to tell who is vaccinated & who is not. The honor system does not work. pic.twitter.com/3XEC7q3vq7 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 22, 2021

We were assured the honor system didn’t have to work; if you were vaccinated, you were safe around people without masks, vaccinated or not. Los Angeles County just reinstated its indoor mask mandate regardless of your vaccination status.

Who cares about an “honor system”? If you’re vaccinated, why do you worry about being around unvaccinated people? Tell me you don’t trust vaccines without telling me. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 23, 2021

Tell me it’s really about control and not the vaccine without using those words. — Coder, A CoderDyne Company (@CoderInCrisis) July 23, 2021

If you’re vaccinated, you’re protected from the unvaccinated, and the unvaccinated, who made their own choice, can’t hurt you. Why do you hate science and feel the need to punish those who did the right thing? — Razor (@hale_razor) July 22, 2021

Statists gotta state. — Oscar 🥀 (@RandomFLDude) July 23, 2021

The honor system is irrelevant. The unvaccinated choose to be so. The vaccinated are safe. End of story. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 22, 2021

It’s none of your business who is vaccinated and who isn’t. — Me (@Keefer1958) July 23, 2021

Guess you don’t believe in the vaccine. — William ‘Badger’ Bishop 🦡 (@TVGBadger) July 22, 2021

One of the greatest villains of the whole pandemic right here. — Jeff (@Coach_JIB) July 22, 2021

I’m vaccinated so I have to wear a mask to protect myself from unvaccinated people to give me a virus that I’m vaccinated for. 2021 logic at its finest. — Bill Aquilante (@WAquilante) July 22, 2021

And wasn’t it the other way around? The idea of the mask was to keep the infected from spreading the virus to others, right?

So the theory here is that vaxxed people should be wearing cloth masks that don’t really protect anybody so that unvaxxed people would take the hint that they should also wear flimsy cloth masks that don’t protect anybody? — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) July 22, 2021

Could be the worst reasoning I have ever heard — Kirk (@TheRealKirkA) July 23, 2021

It doesn’t matter what you think ‘works’, whatever that means. People have the option to be vaccinated, they’ve already assessed their personal risk tolerance and came to a conclusion on whether they need it or not. If they don’t take it & they’re at risk, that’s on them. — aidanjt (@aidanjt1) July 22, 2021

If we’re saying that the vaccines either prevent people from contracting the virus, or reduce symptoms if infected, the only people who are putting themselves at risk are the unvaccinated. There is no evidence of covid complications among children, so masks are unnecessary — BTC (@0Toole) July 22, 2021

Insane. If you’re vaxed and terrified you need therapy, not a mask. — Aviendha al’Thor (@aviendhaalthor) July 22, 2021

“You’re safe if you’re vaccinated and everybody around you is vaccinated,” she said. “But if you are vaccinated and are around people who are unvaccinated, you should be keeping a mask on.” This is insanity. — James P. Reza (@AuthenticVegas) July 22, 2021

For places without capacity to check vaccination status, such as grocery stores, what metric must the US hit – in your view – to lift mask mandates in those places? Because without that, this is an argument for permanent masking. — David Maclean (@GeordieStory) July 23, 2021

Clever ruse being played here. Things were normalizing and that couldn’t happen. Jabbed and unjabbed co-existing. Can’t have it. In order to manufacture consent for “vaccine passports,” all must suffer. They’ll blame the unjabbed for mask mandates and then demand coercion. — Chaz Donovan (@cadonovan32) July 23, 2021

Every adult has had the opportunity to get the vaccine. Serious cases springing from breakthrough illness are extraordinarily rare. This is not about the honor system any longer. Adults can make their own decisions and live with the consequences. Freedom matters. https://t.co/JoYGE0foil — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 23, 2021

Simple question – do the vaccines work? — Jonathan Katz (@JonathanSKatz) July 23, 2021

If they work, then mask mandates are meaningless — more meaningless than an “honor system.”

