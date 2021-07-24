http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ta4O-PgcbCU/

The Czech Republic’s Senate approved a measure this week to amend their constitution and protect the right to defend one’s life with a firearm.

Prague Morning reports the amendment will be added to “The Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms,” and will say: “The right to defend one’s own life or the life of another person with a weapon is guaranteed under the conditions laid down by law.”

The amendment was pushed because of “disarmament trends in the EU.” Those who pushed the amendment wanted to insure the right to use firearms for self-defense was recognized as being above restrictions which come from “ordinary law.”

Senator Martin Červíček said, “The proposal is not only symbolic in nature but can also serve as insurance for the future.”

Expats CZ notes the “amendment comes as a reaction to a petition signed by 102,000 people, including a number of top elected officials.”

The amendment will take effect at some point between August 1, 2021, and September 1, 2021.

Americans’ right to use firearms for self-defense is protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. That amendment says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

