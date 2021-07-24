https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/24/daily-beast-columnist-says-rep-liz-cheney-is-saving-pelosi-the-gop-and-maybe-america-from-themselves/

Rep. Liz Cheney is one of the Republicans Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed to serve on her January 6 select committee, so you know she serves Pelosi’s purpose in making the committee “bipartisan” while still ensuring its outcome. Cheney has been getting a lot of love from the Never Trump crowd, but Daily Beast senior columnist Matt Lewis has written a love letter to Cheney expounding on how she could be saving not just the Republican Party but even America from itself.

Look, she has a superhero cape and everything:

Liz Cheney Is Saving Pelosi, the GOP, and Maybe America from Themselves https://t.co/VikbQs1J6n — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) July 23, 2021

Here’s how the piece kicks off:

Queen Liz Cheney continued to cement her image as the Iron Lady of the Republican Party this week, with a bold endorsement of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to veto two Trump allies—Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks—from the Jan. 6 select committee. Pelosi objected to these picks by Minority “Leader” Kevin McCarthy because, as Cheney explained, Jordan “may well be a material witness to events that led to that day–that led to January 6th,” and Banks “disqualified himself by his comments in particular over the last 24 hours demonstrating that he is not taking this seriously.” In so doing, Cheney preserved the seriousness and credibility of the committee. To borrow a phrase from Rush Limbaugh, Cheney is equal time.

This is one of those pieces where you wonder seriously if it’s satire. Queen Liz Cheney?

There’s less cringe-tastic simping in a mash note penned by a freshman dweeb in the computer club to the homecoming queen than there is in this embarrassing exercise in journal writing. All that’s missing is the word “dreamy.” Maybe next time. https://t.co/mEqHTJ0Ptk — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 23, 2021

“Cheney, by her very existence as a Republican, makes this select committee bipartisan.” You can’t spell “simpleminded” without “simp.” https://t.co/P5NjOsuJN9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 23, 2021

“I can’t help thinking it is brave and bold and romantic and rebellious—” It is certainly true that Matt Lewis can’t help thinking. https://t.co/P5NjOsuJN9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 23, 2021

Full quote: “It is increasingly rare to see someone take a stand like this, and I can’t help thinking it is brave and bold and romantic and rebellious—especially for someone who was once considered conservative royalty, but was recently kicked to the curb for failing to walk the party line.”

This seems like a bit much. — John Thorsson (@thorsson_john) July 23, 2021

What’s with the PR piece? — Michelle (@MidtermsPlease) July 24, 2021

Ah, okay hot shot let’s simmer down on Cheney a little. — Terry (@TerryUofM) July 24, 2021

Bawahahaha…Liz Cheney is only about Liz Cheney. — The D-Train (@TheDTrain3) July 24, 2021

Um no. — Inga Good Trouble (@IngaProgressive) July 24, 2021

This is the stupidest dystopian plot twist ever — Keith Hartel (@hartelkeith) July 24, 2021

Give me a break — Edwin Santana, MPS (@EdwinSantanaVA) July 23, 2021

Oh, Matt. — Luke Gofannon (@LukeGofannon) July 23, 2021

Stop it — TheD_Moz (@The_DMoz) July 23, 2021

You never impress Matt. Truly, you are an absolute buffoon with no talent for political commentary. It’s embarrassing. — Mr Big BLM ACAB (@NotoriousMrBig) July 23, 2021

The title of the article is a joke by itself pic.twitter.com/oaV9dC3pCN — Hope Ligon (@hyligon) July 23, 2021

Or maybe, just hear me out, she’s auditioning for her next career as a talking head on CNN/MSNBC as the resident “Republican” for colorful commentary about all things conservative. She has a plan and too many people are gleefully helping her along her journey. But hey, whatever. — ConservativeLaw (@conservative34) July 23, 2021

She is going to be looking for a new line of employment.

She’s the most reviled Republican in Congress. Please, dude, get a grip on reality — Q-Tee-Puh-Tootie (@Various_Crimes) July 23, 2021

Don’t forget to tell us when that happens, I promise not to hold my breath — Joseph Prigge (@prigge_joseph) July 23, 2021

is this satire? — LogicallyReasonable 🏴 (@anarchoreasoni1) July 24, 2021

This is so cringe. Imagine living in a world where you think that Liz Cheney is somehow going to “save America.” 🤮 — LittleRedWagon (@J2RedWagon) July 23, 2021

Pelosi and Cheney are idiots — Meat Factory (@DingusMeat) July 24, 2021

What an absolute joke. — 3 Sisters Treasures (@re_treasured) July 23, 2021

She’s not saving anything. Liz Cheney is building her street cred with the media – nothing more. If you want to see an example of how this works out, look at the final years of John McCain. — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) July 23, 2021

Lmao is this a joke article? Iron Lady? She’s about 50 points underwater and a sure thing to lose her primary. She’s done, she’s a self-serving walking comedy who gave her constituents double middle fingers. — Kuug (@gringosuavex) July 24, 2021

I’m sure you will find an audience for this piece among your lefty Dem friends but for the rest of us, we are laughing at it (and you). — Armless Insurrection (@TheRubberBand2) July 23, 2021

Was he really serious when he called her “queen”?

