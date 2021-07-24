https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/07/24/trump-rally-phoenix-former-president-senate-governor-candidates-expected/8059090002/

Former President Donald Trump will arrive at the Arizona Federal Theatre on Saturday as the state Senate continues a months-long review of the 2020 Maricopa County ballots.

Slated for attendance at the theater on Saturday included most of the Republicans competing in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial and U.S. Senate primary races.

The event, hosted by Turning Point Action, a Phoenix-based political organization headed by conservative Charlie Kirk, will give Republicans an opportunity to pitch their candidacies.

But many of the expected thousands in attendance will want to know if Trump will run for president in 2024.

Trump will headline the event with a “Rally to Protect Our Elections.”

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita was booed off the stage as she started to make her pitch for Arizona Secretary of State. “Listen up!” she said, as the crowd noise began to rise.

They didn’t. As she tried to plow through her stump speech, the cries of disapproval continued. She finally gave up, leaving the stage after telling the crowd that she will win the race.

Ugenti-Rita is one of three Republicans who is running for secretary of state, and all were given time to speak at the Rally to Protect Our Elections.

State Rep. Shawnna Bolick said she is running to depoliticize the office and raced through a list of election-related legislation that passed this year. Those bills passed with only Republican votes, with all Democrats opposed.

The third candidate, Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, was not present. Moderator Justin Olson said Finchem was in Michigan “fighting for election integrity measures.”

— Mary Jo Pitzl

Three of the four Republicans hoping to challenge Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., took turns jabbing the former astronaut and praising former President Donald Trump.

The nearly 5,000 in attendance didn’t show any clear preference for any of the three, all of whom are political newcomers.

Michael “Mick” McGuire, the retired adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard, said President Joe Biden has been “derelict in his duty” to protect the border.

He said Trump doesn’t get credit for the expedited development of vaccines for the coronavirus and called for a return to prioritizing construction of a wall along the border with Mexico.

McGuire said the “Big Lie” in America is that the nation’s election system works properly.

Solar power company executive Jim Lamon said he plans to send Kelly back to his summer home in Beijing.

Lamon described his business as a billion-dollar enterprise with 1,600 workers, many of whom are veterans.

He promised to be an America-first senator.

Lamon said he was a Trump elector for Arizona last year and supports the ongoing ballot review and has “since Day One.”

Lamon promised that if elected to the Senate, he wouldn’t take a salary or a pension.

Blake Masters, the financial aide to billionaire Peter Thiel, attacked Democrats as a party trying to bring about socialism, drawing howls from some that they are “Communists.”

Masters warned that the technology giants are a threat to democracy and said he would seek to break up Google and Facebook.

He also called for a ban on what is known as critical race theory, the idea that racism is systemic.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich did not attend, citing a family commitment. Trump has blasted Brnovich for not supporting the ballot review to his liking.

— Ronald J. Hansen

A small group of protesters was creating a scene Saturday afternoon toward the front of the line as Trump supporters periodically engaged in arguments.

The Phoenix police department’s community engagement bureau was monitoring the crowd and was keeping the peace between animated people.

Doors to the venue closed at 1 p.m. The remaining people in line, about 200 to 300, were notified the building was at capacity and started spreading out around the venue.

— Lacey Latch

Doors opened at the Arizona Federal Theatre at around 9:30 a.m. for about 1,000 people donning MAGA hats and red white and blue waiting in line, according to volunteer organizers.

By noon, a few hundred people continued to wait in line in hopes of attending the rally. By 12:30 p.m., people continued filling the venue.

Food vendors and booths selling merchandise like Trump 2024 hats lined the corners of intersections around the venue.

Organizers said people started camping to wait in line on Friday night.

Police blocked several streets near the venue and officers stood next to police vehicles as people waited in line.

There didn’t appear to be any protesters at or near the event on Saturday afternoon.

— Audrey Jensen

A series of tweets Saturday morning suggested Michelle Witthoeft, the mother of the woman shot to death by police as she climbed through a barricaded door during the U.S. Capitol riot, will be speaking at the rally.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., has repeatedly suggested the woman, Ashli Babbitt, was “murdered” by the police officer and has sought to identify the man who shot her.

In a tweet from his personal account, Gosar on Saturday said he looked forward to meeting Witthoeft and noted, “God bless you. God bless Ashli.”

It was in response to a tweet from an account with Witthoeft’s name on it. On Friday, Witthoeft’s account noted that, “I have been invited by congressman Gosar to speak at the Trump rally tomorrow.”

Witthoeft’s account prominently asks, “Who killed my child?”

Gosar, who was a leading voice in Congress promoting the false narrative of a stolen election, also has been prominent in the effort to recast the deadly Jan. 6 riot as a peaceful protest.

Cellphone footage from those near Babbitt showed her climbing through the opening in a glass window of a door that was locked and barricaded. With dozens of rioters behind her, Babbitt continued even as police instructed the crowd to stop.

The events of Jan. 6 have become another flashpoint of partisan division.

A Capitol police officer who had been involved in the violent struggle to turn back the mob died the day after the riot, and his death was immediately blamed on the attack. An autopsy revealed that he had suffered two strokes and died of natural causes.

The shifting account contributed to what some conservatives viewed as an overblown effort to blame them for the attack.

Democrats sought a bipartisan commission to investigate what led to the effort to press Congress not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. That failed because of Republican resistance in the Senate.

Some Republicans said any inquiry should also look at the role of social unrest last year after the death of George Floyd.

Instead, Democrats in the House are now leading a panel filled mostly with Democrats to examine the causes of the Jan. 6 riot.

— Ronald J. Hansen

Four Republican contenders for the governor’s race were expected to participate in the candidate forum before former President Donald Trump takes the stage.

They are: businessman Steve Gaynor; former local TV news anchor Kari Lake; former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon; and state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Republican U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko were expected to speak as well.

The forum will include three of the GOP contenders for the Senate race: solar power company executive Jim Lamon; Blake Masters, the financial aide to billionaire Peter Thiel; and Michael “Mick” McGuire, the retired adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard.

— Ronald J. Hansen

The counting of Maricopa County ballots from November was expected to continue Saturday, the day after water leaks during an afternoon thunderstorm caused workers to scramble to protect them.

Workers quickly moved ballot boxes away from the leaks inside the Wesley Bolin Building as the rain poured outside.

Randy Pullen, representing the Arizona Senate Republicans who ordered the election review, said no ballots were damaged and they are protected from the leaks. Workers covered boxes with tarps to protect them, he said.

“No ballots are at risk,” he said.

The Bolin building is a non-air conditioned exhibit hall at the south side of the fairgrounds property near the cattle barns. It is normally used for trade shows.

The months-long review of the election began on April 23 in the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

— Jen Fifield

In advance of his scheduled Phoenix rally on Saturday, Donald Trump took aim at an Arizona senator who has been critical of the election audit that Trump inspired.

The former president issued a news release on Thursday criticizing Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, for doing “everything in his power to hold up the damning forensic audit of Maricopa County.”

To which Boyer tweeted a reply, noting Trump’s failure to build the border wall and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Boyer told The Arizona Republic he had no idea what inspired the former president’s comments.

Boyer is not holding up the audit, as Trump charged. The effort at the state fairgrounds is entering its fourth month, and the initial hand count of nearly 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots has been completed by the Senate’s contractor, the Cyber Ninjas.

Boyer said the audit is playing out as a misdirected, partisan effort.

“I’ve always been a supporter of a legitimate audit,” he told The Republic. “This is illegitimate.”

— Mary Jo Pitzl

