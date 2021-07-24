https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-25

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

10. U. Pennsylvania Law School Group Wants Cancelation Of Student Trips To Israel – The College Fix

The “Students for Justice in Palestine” chapter at the University of Pennsylvania Law School is calling on the school to cancel all trips to Israel, citing the country’s alleged human rights abuses. The student group argues that one of the school-sponsored trips brainwashes students into holding pro-Israel views.

9. Federal Judge Upholds Indiana University Vaccine Mandates – The Daily Wire

A federal judge upheld Indiana University’s vaccination mandate for students, faculty, and staff who wish to return to campus in the fall. In June, eight students filed a lawsuit to halt the mandate, claiming that it violated their Fourteenth Amendment rights. These include the right to personal autonomy and bodily integrity.

8. Chicago Public Schools To Require Students, Teachers To Wear Masks – New York Post

Chicago Public Schools announced that students, teachers, and faculty will be required to wear face masks indoors during the upcoming school year. “Continuing to require masks will help make sure those in our school communities who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which encompasses the majority of our students, remain as safe as possible,” the school district said in a statement.

7. Public School Teacher Who Praised China’s Coronavirus Response Receives ‘History Teacher Of The Year’ Award – The Daily Wire

A District of Columbia public school teacher who praised China’s coronavirus response received the district’s 2021 “History Teacher of the Year” award. The teacher, Caneisha Mills, has worked with an outside educators organization called the Zinn Education Project, named after the well-known socialist Howard Zinn.

6. Fairfax School District Sends Educators PowerPoint On How To Implement Critical Race Theory – The Daily Wire

The Fairfax County Public School district in Virginia sent out a PowerPoint to teachers explaining how to explicitly implement Critical Race Theory in the classroom. The resource was intended to be a “teacher facing item,” and lists a slew of progressive ideologies and explains how to implement them into the classroom.

5. ASU Professor: Parents Should Lose ‘Veto Power’ Over ‘Most Transition-Related Pediatric Care’ – Campus Reform

Arizona State University professor Maura Priest penned an academic paper arguing that parents should have their “veto” powers revoked when consenting to their children’s gender transition. The professor continues to argue that the lived experiences of LGBT members should trump medical opinions.

4. Biden Administration Promotes Radical Group Pushing Critical Race Theory In Schools – Fox News

The Biden administration included — and then removed — a radical handbook from the Abolitionist Teaching Network as part of its COVID-19 school reopening guidance. The Abolitionist Teaching Network instructs teachers to “disrupt whiteness,” and one of the organization’s founders sees it as her mission to “trouble [white teachers’] internalized White supremacy and anti-Blackness.”

3. Over 40 Percent Of Baltimore High Schoolers Earn Below A ‘D’ Average – The College Fix

A new report found that 41% of public high school students in Baltimore City Schools failed to earn a “D” grade point average. That number has almost doubled from the previous school year. The district blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the high numbers. “Consistent with the experience of many school districts across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic created significant disruptions to student learning,” the district said.

2. Progressive ‘Equity’ Group Trains Kansas Teachers To The Tune Of $400,000 – The Daily Wire

Shawnee Mission School District, the third-largest school district in Kansas, is training its teachers in Deep Equity. The school district spent more than $400,000 on the training, which is inspired by Critical Race Theory. The district employs 4,300 educators and has over 27,000 students.

1. Oregon Middle School Educators Fired For Emailing Ben Shapiro – The Daily Wire

Two middle school educators in Oregon were fired for emailing Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro their thoughts on transgender bathroom policies. The school district claimed it was using school resources to work on a political campaign. The school board voted 4-3 to terminate the assistant principal and the science teacher who penned the emails.

