https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/facebook-censors-starnes-video-asking-whether-fbi-was-involved-in-u-s-capitol-incident/

Facebook flagged and demonetized a video produced by Starnes Media Group that questioned whether the FBI had any role in the planning or execution of the attack on the U.S. Capitol last January. The video did not accuse, but only asked questions — especially in light of the Buzzfeed report that agents may have instigated the alleged kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Facebook said they targeted the Starnes video because it contained “content from a restricted category that’s sensitive in nature.”

The censored video has been posted above.

