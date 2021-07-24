https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/freedom-freedom-freedom-masses-australians-march-covid-lockdowns/

Australians have had enough.

Thousands of Australians marched through Australia’s two biggest cities in opposition to the COVID lockdowns on Saturday.

Channel News Asia reported:

Thousands marched through Australia’s two biggest cities in anti-lockdown protests on Saturday (Jul 24), sparking violent clashes with police in Sydney.

Dozens of protesters were arrested after an unauthorised march flouted public health orders in Sydney, while several confrontations with police broke out during the hours-long rally.

Officers were pelted with pot plants and bottles of water as opponents of Sydney’s month-long stay-at-home order took to the streets in numbers.

Thousands also crowded several streets in Melbourne after gathering outside the state parliament in the early afternoon.

Here are some videos:

Australia recently tightened lockdown measures and extended the stay-home orders beyond July 30th:

CNBC reported:

Australia’s New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases this year, prompting state officials to tighten lockdown measures in Sydney in what they called a “national emergency.”

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian also flagged the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country’s biggest city would be extended beyond the current end date of July 30.

End the lockdowns!

