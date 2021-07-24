https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/freedom-freedom-freedom-masses-australians-march-covid-lockdowns/

Australians have had enough.

Thousands of Australians marched through Australia’s two biggest cities in opposition to the COVID lockdowns on Saturday.

Channel News Asia reported:

Thousands marched through Australia’s two biggest cities in anti-lockdown protests on Saturday (Jul 24), sparking violent clashes with police in Sydney.

TRENDING: “It’s Time to Start Blaming Unvaccinated Folks – Not the Regular Folks” – Alabama GOP Governor Dehumanizes Unvaccinated People (VIDEO)

Dozens of protesters were arrested after an unauthorised march flouted public health orders in Sydney, while several confrontations with police broke out during the hours-long rally.

Officers were pelted with pot plants and bottles of water as opponents of Sydney’s month-long stay-at-home order took to the streets in numbers.

Thousands also crowded several streets in Melbourne after gathering outside the state parliament in the early afternoon.