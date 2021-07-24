https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/07/24/from-jfk-to-aoc-how-the-democrat-party-turned-into-a-neo-maoist-movement-victor-davis-hanson-n415718
About The Author
Related Posts
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy