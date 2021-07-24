https://www.theblaze.com/news/gallup-biden-s-job-approval-sinks-to-50-the-lowest-so-far-during-his-presidency

President Biden’s approval rating has declined to 50 percent, according to a Gallup poll.

This marks a new low as all prior approval numbers in Gallup polling during Biden’s presidential tenure have ranged from 54 percent to 57 percent.

While 50 percent of those surveyed indicated that they approve of the way the president is handling his job, 45 percent disapproved and 5 percent lacked an opinion on the matter, according to Gallup.

The highest that Biden’s disapproval level has ever previously reached is 42 percent.

Unsurprisingly, Biden’s approval rating is quite high among Democrats at a whopping 90 percent, while it is much lower among Republicans at just 12 percent and somewhere in between among independents at 48 percent.

“His ratings among Democrats and independents are the lowest to date among those groups. The new poll marks the first time he has less-than majority approval among independents,” according to Gallup.

“Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted July 6-21, 2021, with a random sample of 1,007 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia,” the organization noted. “For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.”

Gallup reported that during the second quarter of Biden’s presidential tenure, which ran from April 20 through July 19, he averaged 53.3 percent job approval.

“Biden’s second-quarter average compares favorably with those of presidents from the past three decades. It is significantly better than the second-quarter averages for Bill Clinton (44.0%) and Donald Trump (38.8%) and slightly lower than George W. Bush’s 55.8% average. Barack Obama, at 62.0%, is the only other president during this period to have a significantly higher second-quarter average than Biden,” according to Gallup.

