https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poll-shows-growing-support-to-recall-gavin-newsom/
About The Author
Related Posts
Top soccer player tests positive, booted from Euro Cup…
June 27, 2021
‘Biden must take a cognitive test’…
July 9, 2021
Hot air balloon crashes in New Mexico… 4 Dead…
June 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy