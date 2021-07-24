https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/24/fox-news-analyst-blasts-dems-over-woke-pressure-that-made-the-cleveland-indians-abandon-their-name-1108000/

Fox News media analyst Joe Concha ripped the Democratic left Friday after Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians caved to the “woke” mob and changed the team’s name to the “Guardians” after more than a century.

During an appearance on “Hannity” alongside network contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, Concha told guest host Tammy Bruce that it is clear Cleveland team officials decided to change the name in response to pressure from left-wing groups after there had not been many objections to “Indians” until only recently.

To open the segment, Bruce suggested that President Joe Biden was “little more than a bystander” to evolving cultural shifts “as the social justice warriors in his party politicize everything, including sports.”

She noted that Major League Baseball officials earlier this spring caved to a vocal left minority complaining about Georgia’s new voter integrity law when they moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to Denver. Next, she added, came Cleveland’s name change which Bruce said was demanded by left-wing activists “who probably don’t even watch baseball.”

Bruce first brought in Terrell who noted that by moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, which has a large black population, to Denver, which has a much smaller one, black Atlanta business owners were more hurt by that decision.

“The lost almost $100 million in economic investment,” Terrell noted, adding that Cleveland’s name change is “smoke and mirrors” and doesn’t do anything to help minorities and “people of color” fix failing schools or protect them from rising crime in their communities.

The civil rights attorney linked the ‘woke’ changes back to Biden whom he said has a history of having “exploited people of color, especially black folk,” but doing little to help them.

Bruce then brought in Concha, noting that many of the issues Terrell mentioned are not being covered by mainstream media outlets because it would reflect badly on Biden and the Democratic majorities in Congress.

“You see the evening news, and you would think that the skyrocketing crime that we’re seeing, violent crime in cities, would be the lead story every night,” he said, noting that it took “a shooting in a ritzy district in Washington, D.C., to suddenly get everyone’s attention for something that’s been going on for months and months.”

After Concha ticked off a short list of other issues he believes the mainstream media is refusing to cover in any meaningful way including rising crime rates and inflation, Bruce responded by noting that is the job of the press, to inform their communities.

Concha, a columnist with The Hill, agreed, but suggested that wasn’t being done because Democrat-friendly media outlets are being deferential to the current administration and congressional leadership.

He then revisited the Cleveland name change, noting that the Biden administration “completely” supports it “because they’re so afraid of the woke mob on the left in their own party.

“If the term Indians is so overtly racist, how did it survive for a century?” Concha asked. “And are the Braves in Atlanta next? Florida State [Seminoles] next? The Kansas City Chiefs? Maybe it’s just a symbol of pride and tradition; celebrating Indian culture.”

He went on to predict that the NFL’s New York Jets, so named because their previous home field, Shea Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens, is proximate to La Guardia Airport, are going to be the next targets of the woke left because of climate change.

“You know what’s next, by the way. The New York Jets are toast because jets release major emissions – and that causes major pollution,” Concha said mockingly. “What kind of example would we be setting for our children keeping that name?”

