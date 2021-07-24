https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/23/josh-rogin-biden-admin-lacks-political-incentive-to-find-covid-origin-dont-want-to-anger-china-deal-with-lab-theory-critics/

During an interview with the Fox News Channel’s “Bret Baier’s All-Star Panel” podcast released on Friday, author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN Political Analyst Josh Rogin argued that the Biden administration doesn’t have any political incentive to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19 and “all the politics say, to them, let’s just get rid of this issue. They don’t want to anger China. They don’t want to deal with progressives who called the lab leak theory racist for a year and throw them under the bus.”

Rogin commented on some officials in the Biden administration stating that they think the lab leak theory is plausible by saying, “[W]hat’s really interesting about the Biden people, and I talk to them about this all the time, is that, they don’t have a stake in it. They weren’t around in 2020. They weren’t in government. … So, that’s why they can say, hey, looks like it could have been the lab. They don’t — they were never on one side of it to start out with. At the same time, they have no political incentive to figure it out. They have — all the politics say, to them, let’s just get rid of this issue. They don’t want to anger China. They don’t want to deal with progressives who called the lab leak theory racist for a year and throw them under the bus. They don’t think we’re going to figure it out anyway.”

