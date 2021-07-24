https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/24/journalism-major-media-outlets-report-on-covid-death-of-a-man-who-mocked-vaccinations-on-twitter-last-month/

Every one in a while there’s a COVID-19 story that bubbles up into the media, like when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they’d tested positive for the coronavirus while working in Australia. That was news because they were celebrities and there was no vaccine yet. NBC News, republishing a story by the Associated Press, is apparently trying to make a celebrity out of a man who “mocked” COVID-19 vaccinations on social media and died at a hospital after contracting the virus.

They even name and shame him: Stephen Harmon. The Associated Press reports:

Before his hospitalization, Harmon had made fun of vaccination efforts on social media. “I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one,” he said in a tweet last month. On July 8, he posted: “Biden’s door to door vaccine ‘surveyors’ really should be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork.”

What the hell?

The media are a dumpster fire. This is Enemy of the People territory. What the fuck. https://t.co/0TtdQ6aL7K — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) July 24, 2021

What’s worse are the commenters:

100% problem free now — Citizen Zero Past 30 (@citizendark30) July 24, 2021

I’m ok with this — Francis Muldoon (@Francis_Muldoon) July 24, 2021

Whoops. Womp Womp. — ReggieLampert (@ReggieLampert) July 24, 2021

Oh, I do loves me some karma. — Dorothy Parker (@Dorothy98968101) July 24, 2021

He learned his lesson. — Sincitydragon (@sincitydragon) July 24, 2021

Well now, he doesn’t have to worry about those 99 problems… — Dan Lederman (@Ledermand) July 24, 2021

I’m having BBQ chicken tonight for dinner. How about Y’all? — Publicexecuti0n (@usafdirtboyz) July 24, 2021

Buh-bye — Steve Shink (@sps2009) July 24, 2021

Bet he was one of the ones begging for the vax as they were about to intubate him. Darwin wins again. — HooDatGurl 🐶🇺🇸 (@HooDatGurl333) July 24, 2021

I don’t care that he died. I care who he killed. — Dan Signer (@DanSigner) July 24, 2021

Seriously?

lol — AQB (@LoosNoox) July 24, 2021

Bye bye, asshole. — Stogies & Steak (@SteakStogies) July 24, 2021

It’s nice to know people really care about the victims of COVID.

Why is this news?! And why report it with glee?! — B. N. Faraj (@bnfaraj) July 24, 2021

It appears NBC is doing the exact same thing they’re accusing the dead man of. — Josh Dolin (@jDaz) July 24, 2021

I hope I’m not mocked when I die, no matter what I say. Doesn’t seem nice for an outlet to make fun of someone for it either. — Mark Phillips (@markephillips) July 24, 2021

I’m not sure these stories are making the impact you think they are. — Rawgabbit (@OleRawgabbit) July 24, 2021

No kidding. — The Unknown Citizen (@zhatx) July 24, 2021

What a shame. It’s actually really sad. What is wrong with people? — katie (@ktmacg79) July 24, 2021

If the journalisming came from anywhere, it looks like NBC News picked up the story from the Associated Press who picked it up from CBS Los Angeles. It’s not made clear in the original story who thought to go through his social media accounts and make a news story of them.

