The Tokyo Olympics have finally opened after a year of delays caused by the Covid pandemic with Naomi Osaka handed the honour of lighting the cauldron following a spectacular opening ceremony.

Delayed by a year due to Covid and beset by scandals that have shaken public faith in the event, organisers will be hoping the ceremony will start the process of unifying the country behind the £13billion sporting spectacular.

The ceremony was at times sombre – including a moment of silence for Covid victims – and held on a much smaller scale than previous years, but still packed a number of show-stoppers, including the formation of a giant floating globe made out of drones hovering over the stadium.

There were just 950 guests in the 68,000-capacity arena due to virus restrictions with US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron joined by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

But the arena soon filled with excited athletes as hundreds of competitors trooped in during the Parade of Nations, though numbers were also largely reduced from previous years.

The ceremony paid tribute to Japan’s history and traditional crafts such as woodworking, as well as modern culture – the athletes processed to a score made up of video game themes from popular Japanese games.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron to mark the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Games which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic

Naomi Osaka lights her torch before running to the cauldron to get the Tokyo Olympics underway after a year of delays

The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium

The Tokyo Olympics began with a bang as fireworks exploded over an otherwise eerily quiet arena after crowds were banned with less than 1,000 dignitaries, delegates, and VIPs in attendance

A globe, formed from thousands of flying drones, is formed over the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo in an other-worldly spectacle during the opening ceremony

Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic games

Flag bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi of Team Great Britain leads their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Team GB enter the Olympic stadium in Tokyo, Japan, led by flagbearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi after rules were changed to allow one male and one female flagbearer

Hannah Mills of Britain and Mohamed Sbihi of Great Britain lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares, of the United States of America, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Team USA put one of the largest parades during the opening ceremony, reflecting their status as one of the largest teams

Tema USA enter the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo during the slimmed-down opening ceremony of the delayed 2020 games

Australia’s flag bearers Patty Mills and Cate Campbell lead their delegation as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Australia’s delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Australia’s athlete poses for pictures while parading during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Thousands of drones form a giant globe hovering over the main Olympic stadium in Tokyo during the opening ceremony

Wooden Olympic rings made from the wood of trees planted the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympics are brought into the main arena during the Opening Ceremony

Performers take part in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, a year after it was scheduled due to Covid delays

Olympic rings are formed during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium

Fireworks go off inside the stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony as the Oylmpic Games finally gets underway in Tokyo

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, the Games’ guest of honour, waves to the small crowd of VIPs and special guests in the stadium

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (centre), Japanese Emperor Naruhito (second right) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (far right) enter the Olympic arena as during the opening ceremony

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with US First Lady Jill Biden during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

The ceremony was also broken up by large made-for-TV segments featuring videos of past Olympics, and artists from across the globe singing John Lennon’s Imagine – co-written by Japanese wife and artist Yoko Ono.

Other poignant moments included the release of thousands of paper doves into the arena in a symbol of the peaceful intention of the Games.

Another set-piece included actors replicating each of the 50 pictograms that depict the Olympic sports – an impressive feat of speed and coordination only slightly let down when a tennis racquet was dropped.

Undercutting it all was a message of strength through adversity and togetherness, exemplified by IOC president Thomas Bach’s speech emphasizing ‘solidarity’.

Trepidations throughout Japan have threatened for months to drown out the usual carefully packaged glitz of the opening. Inside the stadium after dusk Friday, however, a precisely calibrated ceremony sought to portray that the Games – and their spirit – are going on.

Early on, an ethereal blue light bathed the empty seats as loud music muted the shouts of scattered protesters outside calling for the Games to be canceled – a widespread sentiment here. A single stage held an octagon shape meant to resemble the country’s fabled Mount Fuji.

Organizers held a moment of silence for those who had died of COVID; as it ticked off and the music paused, the sounds of the protests echoed in the distance.

Athletes marched into the stadium in their usual parade of nations, some socially distanced, others clustering together in ways utterly contrary to organizers’ hopes. They waved enthusiastically to thousands of empty seats, and to a world hungry to watch them compete but surely wondering what to make of it all.

Their shouts raise a fundamental question about these Games as Japan, and large parts of the world, reel from the continuing gut punch of a pandemic that is stretching well into its second year, with cases in Tokyo approaching record highs this week: Will the deep, intrinsic human attachment to the spectacle of sporting competition at the highest possible level be enough to salvage these Games?

Time and again, previous opening ceremonies have pulled off something that approaches magic. Scandals – bribery in Salt Lake City, censorship and pollution in Beijing, doping in Sochi – fade into the background when the sports begin.

But with people still falling ill and dying each day from the coronavirus, there’s a particular urgency to the questions about whether the Olympic flame can burn away the fear or provide a measure of catharsis – and even awe – after a year of suffering and uncertainty in Japan and around the world.

Outside the stadium, hundreds of curious Tokyo residents lined a barricade that separated them from those entering – but just barely: Some of those going in took selfies with the onlookers across the barricades, and there was an excited carnival feeling. Some pedestrians waved enthusiastically to approaching Olympic buses.

An actor performs during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium

A group of performers carry out a routine during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

A routine featuring traditional Japanese woodworkers which built much of Japan’s infrastructure before the introduction of concrete and steel in the modern era

Performers play traditional Japanese woodworkers, symbolizing the country’s history during the opening ceremony

Performers form the shapes of 50 symbols being used to represent the 50 sports at the Olympics

Lights illuminate the stage where symbols representing all 50 Olympic sports are displayed

Performers dance as the Olympic Cauldron is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

A young persons’ choir takes part in performances to mark the opening ceremony of the 2020 Games

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto bump elbows as they greet each-other before giving speeches during the Olympic opening ceremony

The national anthem is performed during the opening ceremony of the Covid-delayed 2020 Olympics in Japan

The Japanese flag is carried onto the stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Japan raises its flag in the Olympic Stadium as the national anthem is sung during the opening ceremony

The Japanese flag is raised over the main Olympic stadium in Tokyo during the opening ceremony

The image of a single athlete rising from the ground with a plant shoot behind them began the opening ceremony, symbolizing hope that springs anew in the face of adversity

An opening dance routine showed performers entangled in a web of red threads, symbolizing the fear and anxiety that many have been through in the last 18 months

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The theme of the opening segment was of athletics being used to overcome adversity, which organisers hope will be the lasting legacy of the Tokyo Olympics

Performances dance during a light show during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Dancers take part in the opening performance of the ceremony, which featured the theme of sport overcoming adversity

Performers are seen during the opening ceremony taking place in Tokyo after a year of pandemic delays

Performers during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Japan

A performance paying tribute to all those who have died due to Covid and other causes in 2020 takes place before viewers were asked to observe a moment of silence

Performers take part in the Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday night as the Covid-delayed games got underway

A group of performers carry out a routine during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics flag and logo are seen during the opening ceremony

Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Relief as Covid-hit Games get underway at last By Shekhar Bhatia and Nick Fagge Japan opened its much-maligned games today, a year late and with a bid to show the world that these will not be the so-called 'Joyless Olympics' as they have been dubbed. By all accounts of the 60,000 empty seats at the Opening Ceremony these will certainly become the 'Ghost Games' over the next fortnight as 11,000 athletes endeavour to put on a show the world will never forget, but with zero public support. These are the covid games where anyone who ventures near the £1 billion stadium is tested for the virus to within an inch of their life. And it is only the competitors, officials and media whjo are invited this time round. But as the scorching sun sank on the newly built stadium tonight, officials must have breathed a huge sigh of relief.as the festivities got underway at last. The pandemic was not to be forgotten as the curtain on the £12 billion games got underway and John Lennon and his Japanese wife Yoko Ono's philosophy was used to 'Imagine' a beautiful post-pandemic world. The ceremony was told that Fifty years ago, in the spring of 1971, whilst in London, Madrid and Trinidad, John Lennon & Yoko Ono co-wrote the critically acclaimed anthem 'Imagine'. 'The lyrics, inspired in part by Yoko Ono's 'Event Scores' in her 1964 book Grapefruit, encourage participants to imagine a peaceful world, without illusion, lived in the present moment; without the divisive control mechanisms of borders, nationalism, warfare, religious constructs or ownership, where life and all its riches are shared in peace and harmony worldwide.' Lennon's anthem for peace was sung to the virtually empty stadium, but with the hope that it would help the global TV audience to look foreward when health and prosperity would return for all. Officials stated: John Lennon was not the first to say 'Imagine No Countries' or 'Give Peace a Chance', but we're carrying that torch, like the Olympic torch, passing it hand to hand, to each other, to each country, to each generation. And that's our job.' Among the dancing and singing and fireworks, the enemy called coronavirus will be the cornerstone of the games. The ceremony, which was attended by Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association and US First Lady Jill Biden , was further told that the Olympics' mourned the loss of life through the pandemic.' 'In 2013, Tokyo won the bid to host the Olympic Games, and the entire nation rejoiced. But in the years that followed, the world faced countless new challenges, including the global spread of COVID-19. 'These challenges turned into obstacles that stood ominously in our way. But athletes never gave up. Each of them overcame their own obstacles, persevered through the year of postponement, and have reached the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Britain's flagbearers were sailor Hannah Mills and rower rower Mohamed Sbihi, both gild medalists in Rio five years ago. The US athletes were led out by basketball star Sue Bird and baseballer Eddy Alvarez. The Japanese national flag was be lcarried into the Olympic Stadium, leading the way for the flag bearers—athletes, healthcare professionals,and people with impairments, The VIPs and officials were treated to Japanese dance and cultural art performances. They were told: 'Sport has the power to move hearts across national, cultural and linguistic barriers, and the power to nurture the minds and bodies of future generations. ' We hope that these Games will inspire them to continue to uphold a world where we can all strive to be our best, one that respects differences and is filled with compassion.'

The ceremony was told that the Olympics would remember Covid victims across the world, but what was promised to be a minute’s silence only lasted a few seconds before the stadium announcer ended it.

‘They will forever half a place in our hearts’ said the announcer. Crowds of Japanese people – both for and against the Games – gathered in their thousands outside the stadium.

While families with children stared up in awe as fireworks filled the sky, demonstrators called for Tokyo 2020 to be called off.

A protest leader condemned the ever chanting ‘Stop the Olympics Now’ through a megaphone.

Earlier in the day hundreds of sports fans had gathered outside the main Olympic arena in Tokyo on Friday certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves, some dressed in traditional Japanese regalia while others posed for photos in front of the Olympics’ famous rings.

Supporters were also treated to a fly-past by the Blue Impact military display team, whose jets streaked through the sky above the stadium trailing coloured smoke.

Meanwhile Olympic torchbearers beamed as they took part in a final relay event – taking just a few steps before passing the flame instead of the usual running due to Covid rules – before the flame is taken to the main arena where it will be used to light a cauldron and officially open the Games during tonight’s ceremony.

Few know what to expect from the ceremony itself, which has been extensively re-planned since the Games were delayed from last year – coming amid a pandemic which will make traditional routines of choreographed dancers nigh-on impossible to replicate.

It will also take place in front of just 950 attendees including 15 heads of state after large crowds were banned due to Tokyo’s spiralling Covid case tolls.

The show is expected to focus on Japan’s history as well as its contribution to modern culture and technology, though will have a less celebratory tone than previous years as it comes amid the pandemic.

A tribute to those who are suffering from or have died of Covid is expected to feature as part of the performance, though how directors choose to handle the topic of the virus is sure to be much-talked-about.

Adding a further unepected element to the performance is the fact that one of the directors – Kantaro Kobayashi – was forced to resign just yesterday after a past comedy sketch he performed that included jokes about the Holocaust resurfaced.

The Games were supposed to take place last year but organisers took a high-stakes gamble to postpone them due to the Covid pandemic, in the hopes that the virus would be under control by now.

Officials now have the unenviable task of staging the Games while the most-infectious form of Covid to date is in circulation, causing cases to rise rapidly in Japan amid fears the Olympics will become a super-spreader event.

Tokyo reported 1,359 COVID-19 cases on Friday, part of a wave of infection in the capital as the Olympic Games kick off, it’s highest one-day toll since January.

Even this slimmed-down version of the competition – with strict limits on who can stay in Athletes’ Village and crowds banned from stadiums – will see some 50,000 people gather in the largest international event since the pandemic began.

And while Covid cases driven by the Delta variant are rising rapidly in other countries – such as the UK – Japan has fully vaccinated just 20 per cent of its population, one of the lowest rates among developed countries.

But comparison, the UK has fully vaccinated more than half of its population.

That has made the Games unpopular with the Japanese public, with polls consistently showing a majority of people do not support the event going ahead and do not expect to enjoy watching.

That anger was visible on Friday as locals waving banners that read ‘NOlympics’ and ‘Cancel the Tokyo Olympics’ were pictured in Tokyo at a torch relay event.

But, even at the 11th hour, demonstrators furious that the event is going ahead during a pandemic and against the backdrop of rising cases in Japan gathered to call for the event to be scrapped.

There are now 110 cases of Covid linked directly to the Games after another 25 were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of infected athletes to 13 including another member of the Czech team – road cyclist Michal Schlegel.

Zhu Ting and Zhao Shuai, of China, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Athletes of China celebrate as they are introduced during the opening ceremony

Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding, of Germany, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Clarisse Agbegnenou and Samir Ait Said of Team France lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony

Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020

Argentina’s flag bearer Cecilia Carranza Saroli and Argentina’s flag bearer Santiago Raul Lange lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Athletes of Argentina during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

Members of Team Poland arrive during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium

Keet Oldenbeuving and Churandy Martina, of the Netherlands, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Athletes from the Netherlands, walk during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium

Flag bearers Harmanpreet Singh of India and Mary Kom Hmangte lead their contingent during the athletes’ parade

Mireia Belmonte and Saul Craviotto of Team Spain lead their team in during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games

Flagbearer Brendan Irvine of Ireland and flagbearer Kellie Harrington of Ireland lead their contingent

Flag bearers Cecilia Carranza of Argentina and Santiago Lange of Argentina lead their contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Farida Azizova and Rustam Orujov of Team Azerbaijan during the Opening Ceremony

The Afghanistan Olympic team carrying the national flag during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Japan

Flag bearers Kirabo Namutebi and Shadiri Bwogi of Team Uganda during the Opening Ceremony

Flag bearers Samantha Roberts and Cejhae Greene of Team Antigua and Barbuda during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Kirabo Namutebi of Uganda leads her contingent during the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin of Team Ukraine lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony

Mohammed Al-Khafaji of Iraq and Fatimah Al-Kaabi of Iraq lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the ceremony

Fatimah Abbas Waheeb Al-Kaabi and Mohammed Al-Khafaji, of Iraq, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Flag bearers Pol Moya of Andorra and Monica Doria of Andorra lead their contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Varsenik Manucharyan of Armenia and Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia lead their contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Hedaya Wahba and Alaaeldin Abouelkassem of Team Egypt during the Opening Ceremony

Athletes from Austria are seen during the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin of Team Israel during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games

Flag bearers Dina Ellermann and Tonu Endrekson of Team Estonia during the Opening Ceremony

Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos, of the Refugee Olympic Team, carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Athletes of Team Brunei Darussalam during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

An athlete from Malaysia gestures during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Athletes missed Covid tests due to lack of kits Olympians staying at Tokyo's Athletes' Village have been missing some of their once-daily Covid tests due to a lack of kits, it has been reported. The Japanese men's gymnastics team and several overseas competitors who arrived in the village were unable to take PCR tests because the kits ran out, Japanese news site NHK reported. Officials acknowledged that there had been problems ensuring a steady supply of kits, but insisted that all athletes had been tested at regular intervals to avoid infections spreading. At least 13 competitors have so-far tested positive within Japan, including several at Athletes' Village, forcing some of them to withdraw from competition while they complete mandatory 10-day isolation.

Three members of the media were also included in the latest total – which only counts those who tested positive in Japan and not those who were diagnosed in their home countries before making the journey.

Schlegel tested positive at the team’s training base in Izu and will miss Saturday’s road race.

The Czech Olympic Committee said in a statement Friday that Schlegel is in isolation, and that Michael Kukrle and Zdenek Stybar will be its only two riders lining up at Musashinonomori Park for one of the first medal events of the Summer Games.

Czech beach volleyball players Marketa Slukova and Ondrej Perusic and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek also tested positive earlier this week.

That has prompted the Czech Olympic team to investigate whether the outbreak is linked to its chartered flight to Tokyo.

Meanwhile a series of scandals has plagued organisers, with no fewer than five Olympic officials and artists linked to the Games being forced to quit – mostly over claims of inappropriate past behaviour.

The most-recent was Opening Ceremony director Kantaro Kobayashi who was forced to step down on Thursday after an old comedy skit in which he jokes about the Holocaust came to light.

It was the third resignation just this week, after Opening Ceremony composer Keigo Oyamada was sacked over historic allegations of bullying, and children’s author Nobumi quit a cultural event related to the Games also over bullying claims.

Despite Kobayashi’s resignation, organisers insisted the Opening Ceremony – already re-planned at short notice due to Covid – would go ahead as planned.

Even on the field the Games is running into controversy amid a growing backlash against anti-protest gestures by the International Olympic Organising Committee.

The IOC has already watered down a 50-year-old rule on political gestures at the Games to allow footballers to take a knee against racial injustice before matches.

Ketleyn Quadros and Bruno Mossa Rezende, of Brazil, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Nafissatou Thiam and Felix Veronique B. Denayer, of Belgium, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Tilka Paljk of Zambia and Everisto Mulenga of Zambia lead their contingent

Members of team Puerto Rico arrive during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium

Team Finland arrives during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium

Swiss athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Canada’s flag bearers Nathan Hirayama and Miranda Ayim parade during the opening ceremony

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Ricardo Brown, of Jamaica, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Flagbearers Joseph Essombe Tiako of Cameroon and Albert Mengue Ayissi of Cameroon lead their contingent

Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde, of Kenya, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Kimberly Ince and Delron Felix of Team Grenada (left) and athletes of the Cook Islands take part in the parade

An athlete from Team Sudan waves flags during the Opening Ceremony

A member of team Egypt during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Flag bearer Abdelmalik Muktar of Team Ethiopia carries his country’s flag during the Opening Ceremony

Eke of Ghana and Sulemanu Tetteh of Ghana and team are seen during the opening ceremony

Flag bearers Andri Eleftheriou and Milan Trajkovic of Team Cyprus

Flag bearer Yousuf Almatrooshi of Team United Arab Emirates leads their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

An athlete from South Korea during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

The Georgia Olympic team during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Athletes from Saudi Arabia walk during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium

Vanuatu flagbearer Riilio Rii leads the team out during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Flag bearers Matie Stanley of Tuvalu and Karalo Maibuca of Tuvalu lead their continent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

Arbresha Rexhepi of North Macedonia and Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia are seen during the opening ceremony

Flagbearers Bogdan Nikishin and Olena Kostevych of Ukraine lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening

Bakhodir Jarolov of Uzbekistan leads his contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony

But on Friday a group of 150 athletes, academics, and social justice campaigners submitted a letter saying a ban on political gestures on podiums should be revoked.

The letter said it was adding ‘a collective voice’ to calls for amendments to Rule 50.

‘We believe the global sport community is at a turning point in matters of racial and social justice, and we call on you as leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic movements to make a stronger commitment to human rights, racial/social justice, and social inclusion,’ the letter read.

Among the signatories were Black U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who were expelled from the 1968 Olympics after they bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium to protest racial inequality.

The Muhammad Ali Center also signed the letter, with the late boxing world and Olympic champion’s cauldron lighting at the Atlanta 1996 Games having become an iconic moment of Olympic history.

The letter called for no sanctions to be imposed on athletes who protested on the podium in Japan and demanded a review of Rule 50 after next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics.

British track and field medal hope Dina Asher-Smith also joined the chorus of opposition as she prepared for the Games.

‘Protesting and expressing yourself is a fundamental human right,’ she told reporters. ‘If you were to penalise someone for standing up against racial inequality how on earth would that go? How on earth are you going to enforce that?’

‘When people feel strongly about something, particularly when it’s something that’s so close to your heart – and as a Black woman you think about racism – I just think you can’t police people’s voice on that.’

olice forces block demonstrators in front of the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games

Sports fans gather outside Tokyo’s main stadium to take pictures in front of the Olympic rings and soak in the atmosphere ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony

Olympic super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, celebrates outside Tokyo’s main stadium as the Games finally comes to her country

Japanese display team Blue Impulse take part in an aerial show over Tokyo’s Olympic stadium ahead of the opening ceremony

Blue Impulse display jets release coloured smoke over Tokyo hours before the main Opening Ceremony is due to take place

Crowds point their cameras at the sky as jets from the Blue Impulse display team perform in the skies over Tokyo

Japanese sports fans have put aside their worries about rising Covid cases in the city to gather outside the Olympic stadium

People take photographs as jets fly over Tokyo ahead of the official start of the Olympics

Tokyo is poised to kick off its Olympic Games after a year of delays due to the Covid pandemic and despite rising cases

People stand outside the National Stadium before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

A woman in traditional clothing looks on from behind a fence prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games

People excited about the arrival of the Games stand outside the National Stadium before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics

A giant digital clock in Tokyo counts down to the start of the opening ceremony as fans gather in front of it

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech to the guests including French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden at the Imperial Palace ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

French President Emmanuel Macron is pictured arriving in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Opening Ceremony, where he will be one of just 15 world leaders in attendance

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gestures as she arrives at Imperial Palace for a meeting with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo

Protesters opposed to the Tokyo Olympics gather outside a torch relay venue in the Japanese capital to express their anger just hours before the Games officially begin

Polls show most Japanese do not support the Games being held during Covid, particularly as cases rise across the country with a state of emergency declared in Tokyo itself

A man holds a banner declaring ‘shame’ on ‘greedy’ Olympic organisers and athletes for pursuing ‘money and honour’ while ordinary Japanese only feel ‘despair’

Olympic organisers have vowed to push ahead with the event despite widespread opposition that has even seen some sponsors distance themselves from the Games

Protesters gather outside Tokyo’s main Olympic stadium carrying banners that demand the event is called off, just hours before it goes ahead

Protesters march outside the Tokyo Olympics’ main stadium ahead of the Opening Ceremony

Activists hold an anti-Olympics rally in Tokyo just hours before the Games are due to start

Police officers gather outside a train station near the Tokyo Olympic stadium during protests against the Games