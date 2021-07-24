https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-msnbc-hosts-spread-vaccine-misinformation-in-order-to-slam-trump?utm_campaign=64469



In the day and age where spreading “misinformation” about the coronavirus vaccine has the potential to get a user’s account suspended from social media platforms, some big-name MSNBC hosts seemed to get away with posting this same misinformation last year to their masses of audiences, dissing a vaccine created by the Trump administration.

On March 3 of 2020, “All In with Chris Hayes” host Chris Hayes responded to a video former President Donald Trump attending a press conference with the former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Azar announced that a potential vaccine for the coronavirus had been created in “three days,” and that the Food and Drug Administration had authorized the entry of that vaccine into phase one testing.

Hayes slammed Trump’s “obsession and focus” on the vaccine, adding that it was “nuts.”

Trump’s obsession/focus on a vaccine is nuts. It is totally immaterial to the short-term challenges, which are substantial. https://t.co/tQa6xc7r7y — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 3, 2020

Hayes has since flipped his stance on the vaccine, talking about vaccines on his show while slamming Republicans that haven’t advocated for the vaccine enough to his liking.

In the last few days, we have seen conservatives coming out to finally state the obvious: vaccines are saving lives. But why? Chris Hayes gives his theory. https://t.co/ORO4RylItF — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 23, 2021

Joy Reid, host of “The Reidout,” on September 17, 2020 posted a scathing tweet questioning how anyone could ever “trust a vaccine approved by the FDA,” adding that “how do we get a vaccine distributed after this broken, Trumpist nonsense has infected everything?”

I mean, will anyone … anyone at all … ever fully trust the @CDCgov again? And who on God’s earth would trust a vaccine approved by the @US_FDA ?? How do we get a vaccine distributed after this broken, Trumpist nonsense has infected everything? Even if Biden wins? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) September 18, 2020

More recently, Reid has changed her tune on the validity of a vaccine that was created under the Trump administration, urging followers to get vaccinated.

Listen to this man and GET VAXXED! ????? https://t.co/ZdmHmVnSGM — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) July 21, 2021

In addition, on October 19, 2020 “The Rachel Maddow Show” host Rachel Maddow retweeted an article from The Washington Post, with the following quote calling the vaccine’s safety into question: “Trump has plotted with his team on a pre-election promotional campaign to try to convince voters a vaccine is safe, approved and ready for mass distribution — even if none of that is true yet.”

“Trump has plotted with his team on a pre-election promotional campaign to try to convince voters a vaccine is safe, approved and ready for mass distribution — even if none of that is true yet.”https://t.co/IWwC8AQ7q2 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 19, 2020

An excerpt of the article was posted by Human Events’ Jack Posobiec, who was the man who unearthed many of these old tweets earlier today.

Just 3 weeks before the election WaPo was launching attacks on Trump for wanting to run a pre-election promotional campaign on vaccines pic.twitter.com/V8ECcaJj5M — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2021

Maddow, more recently, has been posting articles outlining the potential for another COVID-19 surge, as well as articles urging Americans to get vaccinated.

“On Wednesday the pastors will launch an advertising campaign and issue a plea for Missouri Christians to get vaccinated, ‘as a way of following Jesus’s command to “love your neighbor as yourself.’”https://t.co/PB8z4jNGyU — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 20, 2021

The trio, who is adamantly anti-Trump and built most of their now-failing audience viewership on disapproving of the Trump administration, has seemingly forgotten about the fact that the vaccine they now push for was created by the Trump administration.

Also of MSNBC, Nicole Wallace, host of “Deadline: White House,” stated back in April that the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed “didn’t do anything to get a needle into an arm.”

Operation Warp Speed looked to drastically increase the speed in which a vaccine went from development, to the waiting public. The program was decidedly successful, with Americans beginning to get their vaccines late last year, with widespread availability coming around the one-year mark from development.

With so many being suspended and banned from platforms for spreading misinformation, including the recently dubbed “disinformation dozen,” this calls into question why these big names were allowed to spread similar misinformation seemingly without repercussions.





