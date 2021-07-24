https://noqreport.com/2021/07/24/logan-paul-discovers-anti-racism-his-rant-is-even-dumber-than-youd-imagine/

Logan Paul is woke now.

While his brother, who totally hates guns , tries to figure out if it was racist of him to win a boxing match , someone told Logan that “anti-racism” is a thing people are saying now and he should totally get on that. So, here he is getting on that. We missed the boat on Logan Paul going full Kendi.

He states “you HAVE to be anti-racist”, if you don’t think “white privilege exists” you are “fu**ing blind”.

He suggests America is incapable of treating humans equally & influencers should help “reverse engineer” the system. pic.twitter.com/p9oF1fB0YC

— Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 23, 2021 I am embarrassed that it’s taken me 25 years to realize this: It is not enough to be “not racist.” You have to be anti-racist. To be fair, “anti-racist” has only been a leftist buzzword for about a year. So Paul is off the hook for the first twenty-four years of his life. As for his sudden revelation, that’s just something the dude read someone else say on Twitter. Maybe he only just learned to read. That would be something to be embarrassed over. Friends, hold friends accountable. Hold your family accountable. Hold yourself […]