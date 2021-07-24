https://babylonbee.com/news/conservative-christian-cant-wait-to-get-to-heaven-to-ask-god-who-truly-won-2020-election/

CENTERVILLE, OH—According to sources, local Conservative Trump supporter Dale Bugger can’t wait to die and go to Heaven, as he is really looking forward to asking God who truly won the 2020 election.

“Yup! That’s the first thing I’ll ask God when I see him,” he said. “I mean—I know in my heart that Trump won, but it will be so great to see the smug smiles disappear from all those Democrat faces when the Almighty finally reveals the truth. That’s assuming Democrats can even go to heaven, which they probably can’t.”

Many theologians agree that when all of humanity stands before God, the first thing he will do is fire up the PowerPoint and outline in full detail how Dominion voting machines, mail-in voter fraud, and unconstitutional election law changes allowed the Democrats to steal the presidency from the One True President Trump.

God will then allow Trump to stand at his right hand—right next to Jesus—where he will rule forever.

There is expected to be great weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth as millions of Democrats suddenly learn they were on the “wrong side of history.”

“Yeah, that’ll be so awesome,” said Bugger. “I hope we get to rub their noses in it for just a few seconds before passing through the pearly gates!”

