July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – There is no relaxation on mask wearing rules, International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams told reporters covering the Tokyo Olympics at a news conference on Sunday.

“It’s not a nice to have. It’s a must to have,” said Adams, responding to a question about several athletes at the swimming competition removing their masks during medal ceremonies.

The Olympic teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan paraded https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/maskless-kyrgyzstan-rain-olympic-opening-parade-other-teams-cover-faces-2021-07-23 mostly maskless through the National Stadium at Friday’s opening ceremony, marking an awkward contrast with other national teams who covered their faces in line with COVID-19 protocols.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

