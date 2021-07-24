MASKS ORDERED BACK ON IN ST. LOUIS…

“The key right now is vaccination,” Arnold said.

In Illinois, 61% have gotten one dose, and 48% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national rate is 57% with at least one dose and 49% fully vaccinated.

In Missouri, 48% of the population has gotten at least one dose, and 41% are fully vaccinated, the state reported Friday.

There has been a slight increase in the pace of vaccinations in Missouri, Babcock said, but not enough. Doses are still rolling out more slowly and in smaller numbers than are needed.

Even if every unvaccinated person in the region got immunized immediately, it would take between two and six weeks for them to get the required doses and achieve the full benefit, depending on the vaccine product.

“In the meantime, we need masking,” Babcock said. “We need something to tide us over until more people have been protected through vaccination.”

St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders announced the region’s first mask mandates more than a year ago, in July of 2020.