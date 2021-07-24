https://noqreport.com/2021/07/24/meet-louis-sockalexis-the-first-native-american-pro-baseball-player-said-to-be-inspiration-for-cleveland-indians/

Getty Images (51) CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team announced Friday it is doing away with its moniker, Cleveland Indians, and renaming itself the Cleveland Guardians — a move that erases a 106-year-old name said to be in honor of Louis Sockalexis, who played major league baseball for the Cleveland Spiders in the late 1800s and is credited as the first Native American to play professional baseball.

The Cleveland baseball team went through several name changes from the 1870s to early 1900s before ultimately deciding on the Cleveland Indians — a moniker that would last for more than a century before eventually being canceled. Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The team previously had names like the “Cleveland Forest Citys” ( 1871-1875 ) — a likely nod to Cleveland’s nickname inspired by the city being encapsulated by a heavily forested area — and the “Cleveland Blues” ( 1879-1884 ), short for “Bluebirds,” which team members allegedly hated .

There was also the bizarre “Cleveland Infants,” which lasted for one year ( 1890 ), as well as the “Cleveland Naps” ( 1903-1914 ).

Though, when the team was called the “Cleveland Spiders” ( 1890-1899 ), it signed Louis Sockalexis, a member of the Penobscot […]