https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/americans-favorable-view-trump-biden-according-poll/

Americans have a more favorable view of former President Donald Trump than they do of Joe Biden, according to a newly released poll.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports found that fifty-one percent of voters have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of Biden compared to 52 percent who have a somewhat favorable opinion of Trump.

51% – 52%

Biden not more popular than Trump –https://t.co/tdmr09WCa3 pic.twitter.com/qZ6lRucCaD — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 24, 2021

Former President Barack Obama still had the highest favorability, however, with 55 percent holding at least a somewhat favorable view.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks at TPUSA’s “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in Phoenix, AZ – 6 PM ET …More: 22,000 Watching at 4 PM

“Comparing voter opinions of Biden and his two predecessors across demographic categories, the current president suffers from more intense disapproval by Republicans and doesn’t have the kind of strong support from black voters that benefited Obama,” read the survey analysis.

The pollsters report:

“Sixty-five percent (65%) of Republicans have a ‘Very Unfavorable’ opinion of Biden, while just 47% of GOP voters now have a ‘Very Unfavorable’ opinion of Obama. And while 57% of black voters have ‘Very Favorable’ opinion of Obama, only 45% of black voters have a ‘Very Favorable’ of Biden. Perhaps more significantly, the percentage of black voters who have a ‘Very Unfavorable’ view of Biden (19%) is more than twice as large as the number of black voters whose opinion of Obama is ‘Very Unfavorable’ (9%).

“Furthermore, among voters unaffiliated with either major party, the number who have a ‘Very Unfavorable’ opinion of Biden (39%) is equal to Trump, and much higher than Obama (26%).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

