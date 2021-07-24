https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/nearly-one-third-illegal-aliens-ice-custody-refuse-get-covid-vaccine/

Nearly one-third of illegal aliens detained in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody refuse to get the Covid jab, according to Fox News.

Earlier this week it was reported the number of illegal aliens in custody in the Rio Grande Valley region who tested positive for Covid increased by 900%.

The Biden Administration and their stenographers in the media are blaming unvaccinated Americans for the rising Covid cases, but they ignore the tens of thousands of illegals (many infected with Covid and other diseases) pouring over the border every week.

Fox News reported:

Almost one-third of immigrants detained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody have refused the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to agency statistics. An ICE official confirmed to Fox News that the vaccine declination rate in all ICE detention centers is 30%. According to current ICE data, there are 1,182 positive cases among 27,067 detainees in custody.

To make matters worse, the Biden Administration is considering ending Title 42 for migrant families, a Trump-era public health protection policy that turned back migrants quickly in order to stop Covid from spreading.

