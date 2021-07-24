https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/new-poll-trump-now-popular-biden/

More bad news for Joe Biden.

According to a new poll, Donald Trump is more popular than Joe Biden.

The poll found that Trump has a 52% approval among Americans while Biden is only at 51%.

From Breitbart:

Former President Donald Trump is more popular with U.S. voters than President Joe Biden, according to a Rasmussen poll released on Friday. Fifty-one percent of voters have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of Biden compared to 52 percent who have a somewhat favorable opinion of Trump. More people have an unfavorable view of Biden (48 percent) than Trump (46 percent).

This pushes back against the Mainstream Media’s narrative that Joe Biden is more popular than Donald Trump.

Biden has also seen much smaller crowds than Trump.

Here is a photo from Trump’s last rally:

Here is a photo of Joe Biden’s last Town Hall:

Does anyone believe Biden got 81 million votes?

