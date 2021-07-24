https://noqreport.com/2021/07/24/new-york-times-leaves-out-key-details-in-article-reviving-smear-campaign-against-justice-brett-kavanaugh/

Brett Kavanaugh Last week, The New York Times attempted to revive the smear campaign against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, pointing to a letter from the FBI to seven Democratic senators sent on June 30, 2021, discussing thousands of tips that had been sent in during Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The 4,500 tips that came into the FBI tip line are being presented as new or “compelling,” even though they are anything but. Reuters reported on Thursday that “Seven Democratic Senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018.”

“The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) and Chris Coons (DE), said a letter they received from the FBI last month shows the agency gathered over 4,500 tips relating to Kavanaugh without any apparent further action by investigators,” Reuters added.

The Democrats had written in their letter to the FBI that “If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all.”

The Times joined […]