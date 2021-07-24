https://www.oann.com/olympics-judo-takato-wins-japans-first-gold-medal-of-the-tokyo-games/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-judo-takato-wins-japans-first-gold-medal-of-the-tokyo-games



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Judo – Men’s 60kg – Semifinal – Nippon Budokan – Tokyo, Japan – July 24, 2021. Naohisa Takato of Japan reacts after performing the winning move against Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan REUTERS/Hannah Mckay Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Judo – Men’s 60kg – Semifinal – Nippon Budokan – Tokyo, Japan – July 24, 2021. Naohisa Takato of Japan reacts after performing the winning move against Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

July 24, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Naohisa Takato won the final of the men’s -60kg judo to give host nation Japan its first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Takato defeated Yang Yung-wei of Taiwan in the final, underscoring Japan’s strength at a sport that originated in the country. Bronze medals went to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan and Luka Mkheidze of France.

