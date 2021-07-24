https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-kalisz-of-united-states-wins-gold-in-mens-400m-medley/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-kalisz-of-united-states-wins-gold-in-mens-400m-medley



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Finals – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Finals – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chase Kalisz of the United States won the gold medal in the men’s 400 metres medley in a time of 4:09.42 at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Compatriot Jay Literland took the silver medal in 4:10.28 and Brendon Smith of Australia took bronze in 4:10.38.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

