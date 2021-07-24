https://www.oann.com/olympics-tennis-australian-world-number-one-ash-barty-out-in-first-round/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-tennis-australian-world-number-one-ash-barty-out-in-first-round



TOKYO (Reuters) – Australia’s tennis world number one Ash Barty was beaten in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-3.

The Spaniard will next play either France’s Fiona Ferro or Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia after the biggest win of her career.

