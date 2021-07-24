https://noqreport.com/2021/07/24/parents-a-letter-to-send-to-your-childs-teacher-at-the-beginning-of-each-school-year/

Recently an article was published that included a letter parents could send to their child’s teacher at the beginning of the year. Parents can use this template or tweak it as they see fit.

In New Hampshire, you also have the right to replace objectionable materials and be notified two weeks prior to instruction on human sexuality or human sexual education. Parents or guardians must also consent to any non-academic surveys given to students. New Hampshire has become one of the leading states when it comes to P arental Rights : “Here is a template to help you write a letter to the teachers who are assigned to your kids in the fall. Feel free to tweak your letter to reflect your own thoughts and concerns. I recommend that you send it as soon as you find out who the teachers are, even before the first day of school. You might especially want to send it to your kid’s History, English, and SEL / SEEL / Employability Skills teachers. Let me know what sort of response you get, whether favorable or unfavorable. My hope is that this template will help parents to retain their authority to raise their own kids […]