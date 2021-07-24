https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/24/pentagon-contractor-charged-with-investigating-extremism-in-the-military-flags-the-truth-about-black-lives-matter-google-search-as-white-supremacist/

If you’ve been following Twitchy, you know that there’s been a concerted effort to address extremism in the armed forces. In February, the Department of Defense directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a one-day “stand-down” for training on extremism, and we don’t mean left-wing extremism. The Washington Post’s Matea Gold lamented that the post-riot effort to tackle extremism in the military “largely overlooked veterans,” many of whom were present at the Capitol on January 6.

Radio host Vince Coglianese took a look at some of the materials circulated by Moonshot, the contractor working with the Pentagon to investigate extremism in the military. There’s a section entitled “White Supremacy Search Trends in the United States,” and among them is, “the truth about Black Lives Matter.” Apparently searching Black Lives Matter is cool, but searching for the truth — that it was co-founded by a self-described trained Marxist who just spent $1.4 million on a two-home compound in a neighborhood that’s 1.4 percent black — is racist.

Moonshot, the contractor who the Pentagon is working with to investigate “extremism” in the military, considers web searches for “the truth about Black Lives Matter” to be a sign of white supremacyhttps://t.co/bHATvsDr2c pic.twitter.com/xapfKdeymC — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 16, 2021

Check out the description of the “truth about Black Lives Matter” search:

This search suggests that the BLM movement has nefarious motives, and is a disinformation narrative perpetuated by white supremacist groups to weaponize anti-BLM sentiment. While the search phrase appears innocuous, several books include it in their title and allege that the BLM movement is “joined with Antifa burning and looting”. These sources echo white supremacist disinformation narratives alleging that BLM protesters are trying to “overthrow the republic” and “harm American citizens in a Marxist coup”, as a means of delegitimizing it. Multiple videos on YouTube also promote these narratives—in particular the criminalization of BLM—using the identical phrase.

“While the search appears innocuous …,” it touches on white supremacist disinformation to delegitimize the movement.

They want you all in jail. Just admit it. — Karl Scythe (@karlscythe) July 16, 2021

Wow. I guess I’m being tracked. Lol. — Resort Workers (@ResortWorkers) July 16, 2021

So im a white supremacist for googling BLM’s antisemitic foreign policy — RIP Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) July 20, 2021

And its support for the Cuban regime’s crackdown against those protesting the government.

Another popular word missused today. — Cindy Carpenter (@CindyCa86522727) July 21, 2021

More terrifying every day — Kimroc (@kimrocd) July 20, 2021

Yeah, having been in the reserves for 19 years I’m concerned at this point. We are spending too much time on junk like this and not enough on Soldiering. Our junior officers are being radicalized in wokeness and they hope us field grades give up and leave. — Zoup (@NoZoupForYou_) July 16, 2021

We are becoming the CCP at lightning speed. — Angela.Kay (@AngelaK01246071) July 16, 2021

The military industrial complex is going to have a really hard time finding anyone to fight their wars if they continue vilifying their recruitment pool. — Meowmix (@Meowmix23846679) July 21, 2021

Really??? What a crock. — Armendoius (@ArmandoIazzetti) July 16, 2021

There are plenty of good reasons to harbor “anti-BLM sentiment,” including its support of socialist regimes and the anti-Semitism baked in the very founding of the group.

We’re not in the military, but we’re guessing your internet searches aren’t necessarily private?

