If you’ve been following Twitchy, you know that there’s been a concerted effort to address extremism in the armed forces. In February, the Department of Defense directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a one-day “stand-down” for training on extremism, and we don’t mean left-wing extremism. The Washington Post’s Matea Gold lamented that the post-riot effort to tackle extremism in the military “largely overlooked veterans,” many of whom were present at the Capitol on January 6.

Radio host Vince Coglianese took a look at some of the materials circulated by Moonshot, the contractor working with the Pentagon to investigate extremism in the military. There’s a section entitled “White Supremacy Search Trends in the United States,” and among them is, “the truth about Black Lives Matter.” Apparently searching Black Lives Matter is cool, but searching for the truth — that it was co-founded by a self-described trained Marxist who just spent $1.4 million on a two-home compound in a neighborhood that’s 1.4 percent black — is racist.

Check out the description of the “truth about Black Lives Matter” search:

This search suggests that the BLM movement has nefarious motives, and is a disinformation narrative perpetuated by white supremacist groups to weaponize anti-BLM sentiment. While the search phrase appears innocuous, several books include it in their title and allege that the BLM movement is “joined with Antifa burning and looting”. These sources echo white supremacist disinformation narratives alleging that BLM protesters are trying to “overthrow the republic” and “harm American citizens in a Marxist coup”, as a means of delegitimizing it. Multiple videos on YouTube also promote these narratives—in particular the criminalization of BLM—using the identical phrase.

“While the search appears innocuous …,” it touches on white supremacist disinformation to delegitimize the movement.

And its support for the Cuban regime’s crackdown against those protesting the government.

There are plenty of good reasons to harbor “anti-BLM sentiment,” including its support of socialist regimes and the anti-Semitism baked in the very founding of the group.

We’re not in the military, but we’re guessing your internet searches aren’t necessarily private?

