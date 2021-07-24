https://mediarightnews.com/trump-zeros-in-on-az-election-audit-why-are-these-commissioners-fighting-not-to-give-the-routers/

At the Turning Point USA “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in Tuscon, Arizona, former President Trump zeroed in on the Maricopa County 2020 presidential election audit where the county commissioners have refused to provide all of the requested materials.

It was reported in May that the county refused to provide its routers, saying it would create a security risk and they claim that they do not use the internet or routers to transfer election data during elections.

Trump said about the situation, “The county has for whatever reason also refused to produce the network routers.”

“‘We want the routers, Sonni [Borrelli],’ ‘Wendy [Rogers], we gotta get those routers please, the routers’ ‘Come on Kelly [Townsend], we can get those routers,’” Trump urged.

Trump then declared, “You know what, we are so beyond the routers, there’s so many fraudulent votes without those routers, but if you got those routers, what that will show.

“They don’t want to give up the routers, they don’t want to give them, they are fighting like hell. Why are these commissioners fighting not to give the routers?” Trump wondered

Trump added, “How simple could it be, that will tell the truth. What are they trying to hide?”

Donald Trump gives @WendyRogersAZ a h/t regarding Arizona election integrity efforts “Wendy we gotta get those routers…” pic.twitter.com/ow3TYPF1KK — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) July 25, 2021

“Tech expert” Matt Bernhard, a research engineer at Voting Works, which bills itself a nonpartisan nonprofit that advocates for open source election technology gave an analogy while explaining what he believes to be the importance of keeping Maricopa County’s routers secure.

Bernhard essentially attempted to turn the tables on the auditors, suggesting that they might compromise the integrity of the election equipment.

“Think of it like a mail carrier who relies on maps and addresses to get mail to the right place. Given access to the mail carriers’ or routers’ information, it would be easier for a bad actor to get access to a person’s mail, or to target the information inside the network,” AZ Central reported Bernhard explained.