At his appearance at today’s TPUSA event, President Donald Trump spotlighted several Arizona Republicans who are quickly gaining national recognition for their willingness to fight for election integrity and for the completion of the long-awaited Arizona Audit.

President Trump revealed that he had not met the majority of those fighting for the Arizona Audit until today, something he chastised the media for incorrectly reporting. The 45th President proceeded to acknowledge and thank several of them, including Wendy Rogers, Kelly Townsend, and Sonny Borrelli.

Of Rogers, President Trump said, “You knew the answer early on, Wendy, we’re waiting for the results, but you knew the answer.” He then moved to Kelly Townsend, “Kelly has to get a special: Really Great. Wendy, Kelly, Borrelli, really great. I wouldn’t want to fight you.” As the crowd erupted in applause, President Trump seemed to consider the new phrase. “I like that. Wendy, you know, we just have a new one: Wendy, Kelli, and Borrelli. That’s going to be a very famous statement someday I suspect.” (READ MORE: Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Says ‘My Daughter Died For This Cause’, I Want My ‘Country Back’)

BREAKING: President Trump spotlights Arizona’s top election reform, pro-audit fighters: “Wendy, Kelly, Borelli” pic.twitter.com/eeHNb4S2a8 — National File (@NationalFile) July 24, 2021

President Trump then thanked Kelli Ward, the Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, who has fought for election integrity since days after the 2020 election. “Republican Party Chairwoman, somebody that has tremendous courage, I will tell you, somebody that has been fighting so long and so hard, and she never stops. Some people love her, some people don’t like her as much, I happen to love her. But she is, she’s really a fighter, and she fights your governor who doesn’t do a damn thing. He doesn’t do a damn thing. Chairwoman Kelli Ward!” (READ MORE: Wendy Rogers Calls For Recalling Electors After Bombshell Audit Hearing)

On Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, President Trump added, “I called up Kelli recently, I said, why wouldn’t the governor want an audit? It shows, you know, maybe everything will prove to be correct, which we know won’t happen.” He added, “When I did rallies he always wanted to be in the front row. ‘Sir, can you mention my name please?’ Yeah I’ll mention. And I did these rallies, and he wasn’t very popular.”

