https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/24/propublica-says-it-has-legally-obtained-a-vast-trove-of-internal-revenue-service-data-on-thousands-of-the-nations-richest-people/

Remember when Twitter refused to allow you to post about Hunter Biden’s laptop, citing its policy on “hacked information”? That excuse was garbage; Biden abandoned the laptop at a repair shop where he gave the owner access to his hard drive.

Now ProPublica is tweeting that is has “obtained a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data” going back 15 years and will be releasing some of this information “because it is only by seeing specifics that the public can understand the realities of the country’s tax system.”

Jeff Bezos didn’t pay a penny of federal income tax in 2011 — probably because he didn’t draw an income.

Shouldn’t social media clarify just how this treasure trove of information was obtained before letting it be spread?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...