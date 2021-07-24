https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/24/propublica-says-it-has-legally-obtained-a-vast-trove-of-internal-revenue-service-data-on-thousands-of-the-nations-richest-people/

Remember when Twitter refused to allow you to post about Hunter Biden’s laptop, citing its policy on “hacked information”? That excuse was garbage; Biden abandoned the laptop at a repair shop where he gave the owner access to his hard drive.

Now ProPublica is tweeting that is has “obtained a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data” going back 15 years and will be releasing some of this information “because it is only by seeing specifics that the public can understand the realities of the country’s tax system.”

ProPublica has obtained individual tax information for thousands of the wealthiest Americans. We are releasing some of this information because it is only by seeing specifics that the public can understand the realities of the country’s tax system.https://t.co/QvQ2aeMd3H — ProPublica (@propublica) July 24, 2021

You could just go read the tax code, it would be more informative. — Michael P Sumners (@msumners) July 24, 2021

Legally? — Eduardo Alvarez (@EdAlvarezB) July 24, 2021

Good luck on all of those incoming lawsuits. — Free Truth (@Truth_4_Free) July 24, 2021

This is so wrong, if not straight up illegal. — GOPProsperity (@GOPProsperity) July 24, 2021

I don’t even need to read this to know that most if not all of those ppl contribute more than nearly every one that will read this post. I would like to see how much the person that wrote this article pays in taxes or otherwise contributes to society for comparison — Brandon (@Brandon84678374) July 24, 2021

Jeff Bezos didn’t pay a penny of federal income tax in 2011 — probably because he didn’t draw an income.

I remember a certain story getting shutdown because of so called “hacked materials.” Weird that this story is still up. Huh… — Blake Whorton (@WhortonBlake) July 24, 2021

Isn’t this not only illegal but against @Twitter‘s rules? — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) July 24, 2021

Reminder that Big Tech, in order to meddle in an election by suppressing real news about Biden corruption, falsely claimed it limits stories based on hacked materials. https://t.co/bLqei0lbp4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 24, 2021

Why is Twitter allowing this to be published?? Wasn’t the Hunter Biden laptop story allegedly suppressed because it was ‘hacked?’ The hypocrisy is interesting…looks like that policy is only applied when convenient. — Michael Zarley (@ZarleyM) July 24, 2021

Remember when big tech blocked the public from information because it was obtained through hacked materials? Yeah, that was just so the Democrats could cheat to win an election. — James Dash (@GOPToddler) July 24, 2021

This is exactly why reporters should be held personally liable criminally and civilly. The press no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt to have the public’s interest at heart. — David Johnson (@DavidDJohnson) July 24, 2021

Why not just get all of the tax information from all Americans, and publish people you don’t like? — Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) July 24, 2021

You should be shut down now. — Carl Hagelin Liker 🇺🇸 (@HagelinLiker) July 24, 2021

This is criminal, you know. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) July 24, 2021

How were these obtained? — Sith Khan (@sithkhan) July 24, 2021

Thank you for further reducing Americans’ trust in the IRS protecting their personal information. — A Simple Fool (@asimplefoolblog) July 24, 2021

99% of the people reading your tweet don’t understand these tax returns, many don’t pay taxes but they’ll respond with outrage anyway. Thank goodness you can interpret stolen tax returns with your activist narrative. 🙄 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 24, 2021

This has to be one of the dumbest things I’ve read. I’m not a CPA but know that if someone’s stock portfolio goes up, it doesn’t matter unless they sell the stock. It is not income until you realize the gain. Otherwise it is just paper. — Mike Oliver (@MikeOliverSolus) July 24, 2021

Tax avoidance is not tax evasion. This is first day tax law. They eventually get to the illegal use of other peoples tax records. Pro publica should look into both. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) July 24, 2021

Which ones broke the law? — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) July 24, 2021

That would be none of them — Mike Oliver (@MikeOliverSolus) July 24, 2021

Not interested, nor impressed. — VMW (@Vwms63) July 24, 2021

Shouldn’t social media clarify just how this treasure trove of information was obtained before letting it be spread?

