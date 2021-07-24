https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/protests-outside-home-of-israel-prime-minister/
This is Israel now. This is the winter that’s coming to you.
After the PM says on TV that “vaccine refusers” are a danger to everyone around them – this was only a matter of time: pic.twitter.com/AZMlIg4VdT
— Gal G🕯 🇮🇱 (@GalG____) July 23, 2021
Israelis forced to show ‘Green Pass’ at social events.
Israel 🇮🇱 Outrageous Tyranny 💥Prime Minister Bennett, says the UNWAXXED are “Endangering their health, those around them and the freedom of every Israeli. From that statement 2 things are clear, the GREAT DIVIDE has begun and clearly the WAX doesn’t work 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/z5volnzwye
— 𝙇𝙏𝙍𝙉8 𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙉 (@ATLEASTDIETRYN) July 23, 2021