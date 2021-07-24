https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/24/put-it-in-a-museum-here-are-more-of-the-worst-hot-takes-the-media-pushed-during-the-pandemic/

Earlier we talked about all the replies Karol Markowicz received after asking for everybody’s “favorite Covid insanity moments”:

So much science! Karol Markowicz asked for ‘favorite Covid insanity moments’ and YIKES

That thread was mostly about ridiculous government edicts disguised as “following the science,” but there have been a few media takes going around as well. For example, there was this doozy from CNN, citing a study:

Yep, it’s real, and it’s spectacular:

Last year you no doubt saw the mainstream media get the vapors over people attending church in person or going to the beach, all while twisting themselves into pretzels to explain why social justice protests and rioting weren’t potential superspreaders. This story from the Colorado Sun, again citing another study, takes the cake:

The media sure do have a way of citing “studies” that just happen to help the Left forward their desired narratives.

It’s really something else.

