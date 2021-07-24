https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/24/put-it-in-a-museum-here-are-more-of-the-worst-hot-takes-the-media-pushed-during-the-pandemic/
Earlier we talked about all the replies Karol Markowicz received after asking for everybody’s “favorite Covid insanity moments”:
So much science! Karol Markowicz asked for ‘favorite Covid insanity moments’ and YIKES
That thread was mostly about ridiculous government edicts disguised as “following the science,” but there have been a few media takes going around as well. For example, there was this doozy from CNN, citing a study:
Hands down still the best take of this entire Covid kerfuffle and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/rQdwGhRUKb
This is 100% real btw
People seem to think I made it. Understandable since it’s probably the stupidest thing you’ve ever read.
Yep, it’s real, and it’s spectacular:
Had reparations been introduced well before the pandemic and lessened the equity gap between Black and Whites, coronavirus transmission in Louisiana could’ve been reduced between 31% and 68% for residents of all races, a new study has found https://t.co/VPjBT8wTkG
Last year you no doubt saw the mainstream media get the vapors over people attending church in person or going to the beach, all while twisting themselves into pretzels to explain why social justice protests and rioting weren’t potential superspreaders. This story from the Colorado Sun, again citing another study, takes the cake:
Put it in a museum @karol pic.twitter.com/cLprM1DgWU
The media sure do have a way of citing “studies” that just happen to help the Left forward their desired narratives.
“fOlLoW tHe sCiEnCe!”
They said….. pic.twitter.com/viy6DRCj6C
It’s really something else.
This isn’t satire. 🥸 https://t.co/Is02kkE0ND
How did I miss this? https://t.co/obEqZWkmLF
They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. https://t.co/uApn3iV6QJ
Epitome of how stoopid they think we are https://t.co/ipP2N2XR4W
Man, I wanna be a Harvard researcher. Lemme try it: “Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment Would Have Reversed Climate Change.”
Now fork over a government grant! https://t.co/AGNlT50EB2
Gee, wonder why I might be a little skeptical of your “science”? https://t.co/Uc2vHuIBRI
“Trust the science” said by people who said things like… https://t.co/j56v1i22GC
They truly have NO SHAME. https://t.co/VhEAE6wAF4
