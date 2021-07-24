https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/24/put-it-in-a-museum-here-are-more-of-the-worst-hot-takes-the-media-pushed-during-the-pandemic/

Earlier we talked about all the replies Karol Markowicz received after asking for everybody’s “favorite Covid insanity moments”:

That thread was mostly about ridiculous government edicts disguised as “following the science,” but there have been a few media takes going around as well. For example, there was this doozy from CNN, citing a study:

Hands down still the best take of this entire Covid kerfuffle and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/rQdwGhRUKb — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2021

This is 100% real btw People seem to think I made it. Understandable since it’s probably the stupidest thing you’ve ever read. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2021

Yep, it’s real, and it’s spectacular:

Had reparations been introduced well before the pandemic and lessened the equity gap between Black and Whites, coronavirus transmission in Louisiana could’ve been reduced between 31% and 68% for residents of all races, a new study has found https://t.co/VPjBT8wTkG — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2021

Last year you no doubt saw the mainstream media get the vapors over people attending church in person or going to the beach, all while twisting themselves into pretzels to explain why social justice protests and rioting weren’t potential superspreaders. This story from the Colorado Sun, again citing another study, takes the cake:

The media sure do have a way of citing “studies” that just happen to help the Left forward their desired narratives.

It’s really something else.

How did I miss this? https://t.co/obEqZWkmLF — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 24, 2021

They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. https://t.co/uApn3iV6QJ — Mulder’s Insatiable Thirst for Baby Blood & Jerky (@proteinwisdom) July 24, 2021

Epitome of how stoopid they think we are https://t.co/ipP2N2XR4W — ⚓Pyráte-Chick ☠ 🏴‍☠️ (@captainloli) July 24, 2021

Man, I wanna be a Harvard researcher. Lemme try it: “Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment Would Have Reversed Climate Change.” Now fork over a government grant! https://t.co/AGNlT50EB2 — MRC Culture (@mrcculture) July 24, 2021

Gee, wonder why I might be a little skeptical of your “science”? https://t.co/Uc2vHuIBRI — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 24, 2021

“Trust the science” said by people who said things like… https://t.co/j56v1i22GC — masterninja (@PunishedNinja) July 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

