https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/24/racist-until-proven-otherwise-aoc-doesnt-get-why-republicans-dont-support-crt-to-teach-kids-how-not-to-be-racist/

The debate over critical race theory is ongoing, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t understand something about the Republican opposition:

Rep @AOC on Critical Race Theory: “Why don’t Republicans want us to learn how to not be racist? Why don’t Republicans want kids to know how to not be racist? pic.twitter.com/fjOhwINLmB — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2021

Those who view everything in the world through a racial lens saying they’re the ones who will teach kids not to be racist is beyond ironic.

In America, you are racist until proven otherwise. https://t.co/9P8Opd9tog — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2021

CRT is designed to condemn small children (white only of course) simply for the color of their skin. If they don’t agree it automatically makes your children racists. She’s making a straw man argument. Don’t fall for this racist nonsense. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2021

Wow, that sounds pretty racist!

Notice the assumption that kids start off racist. https://t.co/TX8yn689KE — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 24, 2021

If they’re exposed to very many Democrats like those in The Squad they sure will.

That’s not, has never been, and should never be the job of a school. That’s a parent’s job. — BSF (@BSF_75) July 24, 2021

I know how not to be racist. My parents taught me. It’s really simple. You don’t make skin color a consideration for anything, just like Dr. Martin Luther King taught. https://t.co/6aLyJorSMy — Joseph Ducreaux (@ducreaux_joseph) July 24, 2021

Why do socialists insist that everyone else is a racist?

Me thinks that Sandy is somewhat disingenuous. https://t.co/nZOCHVXK4i — Terry Lennox (@TerryLennox8) July 24, 2021

Because you are turning everyone racist and you know it. https://t.co/DHAodt4RTJ — MontanaMamaOf3 (@ADmomof3) July 24, 2021

No one ever learned to not be racist without CRT? What an amazing assessment from the worlds dumbest legislator. https://t.co/YPWWBqqpr8 — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) July 24, 2021

She’s helping! *eye roll*

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

