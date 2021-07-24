https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/24/racist-until-proven-otherwise-aoc-doesnt-get-why-republicans-dont-support-crt-to-teach-kids-how-not-to-be-racist/

The debate over critical race theory is ongoing, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t understand something about the Republican opposition:

Those who view everything in the world through a racial lens saying they’re the ones who will teach kids not to be racist is beyond ironic.

Wow, that sounds pretty racist!

If they’re exposed to very many Democrats like those in The Squad they sure will.

She’s helping! *eye roll*

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...