Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has covered Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell extensively, particularly his connection to suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang.

Swalwell says this text shows Carlson “losing his mind” because the congressman won’t call him back:

After years of lying about me and my family, @TuckerCarlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next? #TuckerTantrum pic.twitter.com/vwX7AfwJ1Z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2021

Call us crazy but that doesn’t exactly look like Carlson is “losing his mind” over the situation.

Swalwell’s comments about Carlson stem from segments like this one:

Just dropping this here … Tucker’s recent coverage of the Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese spy scandal. pic.twitter.com/TQZys2NnI0 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 23, 2021

We’ve seen Swalwell slam Carlson on numerous occasions but his comments have been light on actually refuting what Carlson’s been reporting.

Where’s the lie, Eric? You cavorted with a CCP spy. She helped you finance your political career. https://t.co/5N54v0EAWV — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 24, 2021

So, you didn’t, ahem, have romantic relations with a Chinese spy? https://t.co/5RTLHLZdW3 — CivilWarGayLatina4Trump (@GayLatina4Trump) July 24, 2021

This is so rich coming from a liar who was banging a Chinese spy. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) July 24, 2021

But you can bring his son into your little temper tantrum? https://t.co/Rc7LdlwceA — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) July 24, 2021

Self-awareness isn’t Swalwell’s strong suit.

