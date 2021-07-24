https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/24/really-eric-swalwell-says-this-text-shows-tucker-carlson-losing-his-mind-because-he-wont-return-his-calls/

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has covered Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell extensively, particularly his connection to suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang.

Swalwell says this text shows Carlson “losing his mind” because the congressman won’t call him back:

Call us crazy but that doesn’t exactly look like Carlson is “losing his mind” over the situation.

Swalwell’s comments about Carlson stem from segments like this one:

We’ve seen Swalwell slam Carlson on numerous occasions but his comments have been light on actually refuting what Carlson’s been reporting.

Self-awareness isn’t Swalwell’s strong suit.

