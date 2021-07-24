https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/rep-paul-gosar-introduces-bill-proposing-ten-year-halt-immigration/

Rep. Paul Gosar has introduced a bill to put a ten year moratorium on all immigration to the United States.

Gosar announced the bill in a tweet, writing “this week I sponsored a 10-year moratorium on immigration until we can figure out how to put Americans first.”

This week I sponsored a 10-year moratorium on immigration until we can figure out how to put Americans first pic.twitter.com/L7zPvfQIDs — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) July 23, 2021

In a statement about the bill, Gosar wrote that “the current regime is ignoring and actively assisting the violation of our federal laws. The Biden administration has literally and figuratively opened the gates and is waving hundreds of thousands of criminals into our country. We are looking at 2 million criminals being let in this year alone. On top of over 30 million already here.”

“Then to harm our people more, the Biden administration uses tax money to pay for transportation, fancy hotels (one in Scottsdale, Arizona), food and health care for these illegal aliens. Meanwhile Americans suffer with inflation and low wages,” the statement continued. “We can’t have legal immigration when we have rampant illegal alien invaders. This is a threat to our national security and our economy and to our citizens. “

The Arizona congressman also slammed Biden for unleashing “the most severe border and humanitarian crisis in United States history.”

“With the destruction of President Trump’s solid immigration enforcement, and current disregard and violation of existing federal law, Mr. Biden has unleashed the most severe border and humanitarian crisis in United States history,” Gosar added. “No other nation, save England and Germany, has willingly participated in its own economic and cultural destruction. No American voted for this desecration. The laws have not been changed. This is lawless criminality.”

The statement concluded by saying that “With millions of Americans including our veterans who are now unemployed, homeless, or living in poverty we need to take care of one another before we allow millions to migrate here. Time to pause migration to America and figure out how to put the American people first.”

There is currently a massive surge in illegal aliens crossing our borders. The number of people crossing over has gone up every single month that Biden has been in office.

In May and June alone, at least 369,470 migrants were encountered by United States Customs and Border Protection.

